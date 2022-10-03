Investors are learning to love industry again

The industry is back. In recent decades, the sector has been overlooked and under-invested in it as Wall Street has embraced Silicon Valley, services and all things technology. Manufacturing, especially in rich countries like the US, was considered a “has been” business. Fewer and fewer wanted to invest or work in it. The inevitable decline of factory jobs became an economic platitude.

Now, in our post-neoliberal, deglobalizing world, things are changing. As resilience replaces efficiency as the business mantra, countries and companies are strengthening industrial capacity in strategic sectors such as semiconductors, electric vehicles, clean technology and agriculture, even as a changing global wage landscape and energy arbitrage drive the production of lower-margin goods such as textiles. or furniture closer to home.

But in the US, an even broader post-Covid revival in manufacturing is underway. While U.S. manufacturers cut 1.36 million jobs during the pandemic, August data shows they have now added 1.43 million jobs, an increase of 67,000 workers. And the gains are widely spread across geographies and sectors.

Some of this is about a federal push for domestic purchases. Some of it deals with supply chain delays that encourage more domestic production. And some of it is also about China’s ongoing disconnection, as well as the current inflation in transportation costs. But beyond that, there is something that is overlooked and underreported: the hidden power of private, medium-sized, often family-owned businesses in the US.

As someone familiar with the factory floor—my father ran auto parts production lines for several companies in the Midwest and eventually started his own company—I’ve always thought the story of “the industry’s decline in the US” was exaggerated. .

Aside from the headlines about disasters in Detroit or the erosion of the rust belt, there have always been plenty of smaller, community-based industrial companies, far from the pressures of Wall Street, that were able to stay competitive by investing more in technology and making an effort to upskill local workers.

Now many business leaders are beginning to agree. Asutosh Padhi, the managing partner of McKinsey North America, recently co-wrote a book with colleagues entitled The titanium economy, about these undervalued, overperforming mid-market manufacturing companies, 80 percent of which are privately owned. The authors believe that they will be the darlings of the future. They typically have revenues ranging from $1 billion to $10 billion, from 2,000 to 20,000 employees, and posted a compound annual revenue growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2 percent between 2013-2018, surpassing the S&P 500 by 1.3 percent. .

These are the companies that make what’s “around us, everywhere we look — in our cars, our cell phones, our jewelry, sports equipment, surgical tools, and more.” These companies receive less than 1 percent of venture capital funding, and yet, as Padhi tells me, “if you want strong, year-over-year growth, they’re the place to be.”

Why are these often overlooked companies so successful? Partly because they take a long-term view, something that’s easier to do when you’re in private. Research shows that private companies invest twice as much money in things like R&D, training and other forms of long-term productive capital expenditures than comparable public companies, which often see their share prices fall when they invest in the future rather than pay back pay dividends or buy back shares. As Padhi rightly puts it, “there is a difference between a good stock and a good company”.

But it’s also about being the best in class. That means investing in the latest industrial technology, following the edicts of “lean manufacturing” to increase quality and productivity, and leveraging local supply chains to innovate faster and better manage risk. Companies that operate in this way know what German and Japanese world beaters are doing: close-knit teams of engineers, scientists, workers and managers working closely together produce the best results.

I’ve spent the past week in the Carolinas looking at companies in the textile supply chain that operate exactly this way. Not only do they strengthen their business domestically, but in some cases they also gain more global market share when companies in Europe relocate their operations to the US to take advantage of lower energy prices. For example, some German automakers are moving more production to North America to avoid disruption from the war in Ukraine.

The McKinsey partners conclude that “as more advanced technology gains the upper hand in industrial products and processes,” more jobs will return to the US. That’s great news for the U.S. economy, as companies in the titanium economy pay, on average, more than double the salary paid to service workers ($63,000 versus $30,000 per year). There are also the highest number of job openings at any level in these companies, which are spread across communities across the country.

Those of us who grew up in such places always knew this. Investors are now learning too. As the tech bubble deflates, I predict that market interest in manufacturing and services will grow.

rana.foroohar@ft.com