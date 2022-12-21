Investor known as the ‘Czech Sphinx’ raises his stake in Royal Mail

<!–

An investor known as the Czech Sphinx has increased its stake in Royal Mail’s parent company.

The investment is the latest sign of Daniel Kretinsky’s growing influence over the crisis-torn delivery company.

The billionaire’s vehicle, Vesa Equity, has increased its stake in International Distributions Services (IDS), which includes Royal Mail UK and its global arm GLS, from 22 percent to 23.2 percent.

The increased stake, worth around £458 million, solidifies the tycoon’s grip on the company as the largest shareholder and comes after company secretary Grant Shapps cleared the way for Kretinsky to increase his control over IDS following a review under the National Security and Investment Act.

It will fuel speculation about the 47-year-old’s intentions and the future of Royal Mail.

The group is under pressure as losses pile up, postmen go on strike and letters and parcels go undelivered.

The move brings Vesa’s stake closer to the 30 percent threshold, which the city’s rules would require it to make a takeover bid for the entire company.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investors, said Kretinsky — known in City circles as the Czech Sphinx for his poker-faced approach to investing — given the slump of 60 percent of IDS shares this year, “could act opportunistically ‘. to pick up the stock at a “significant discount.”

The likelihood of a nosedive seems to grow every day, she said, saying IDS “could be ripe for a takeover.”

But despite the woes, the possibility of Kretinsky taking over IDS is likely to upset many over concerns that the tycoon could spin off the troublesome British business, leaving him in control of the much more successful GLS.