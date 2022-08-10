Investigators Believe Albanian Actor and His Wife Struggled Before Fall

An Albanian actor and his wife who stormed down from the sixth floor of their New York apartment building may have struggled before the fatal plunge.

Investigators are investigating the possibility of a struggle between the couple, a senior police source told the New York Post on Tuesday.

“There were signs in the apartment saying it wasn’t all Kumbaya, as if they hadn’t just decided to leave their kids and jump,” the source said.

Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were found around 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the courtyard of 2199 Cruger Avenue on Pelham Parkway South in the Morris Park section of The Bronx, after they plunged from the sixth floor.

Disturbing video shows Shehi falling from the sixth floor of the building and landing in the alley. Her husband landed seconds later.

The police source told The Post that no suicide note had been left.

The city’s medical examiner has not yet determined the cause of death for Belliu or Shehi pending “additional investigational information.”

Belliu, who was an aspiring actor and screenwriter, had previously been reported as “emotionally disturbed” and missing in April, before police noticed him

Neighbors say they heard screams just before the couple fell, as investigators continued to investigate the deadly incident as the tragic result of a possible fight between the couple.

The couple moved into the building about four months ago with their two young sons, neighbors said, and authorities have never received any reports of domestic violence, according to police sources.

Their young sons, ages 6 and 2, were in the apartment at the time with a neighbor who recalled hearing a child yell, “Mom! Mom!’ after the tragic fall.

Neighbors told local media the pair were a “calm couple” who “kept on their own,” but recall seeing Belliu on Friday in an angry state.

“I’ve always seen them buy things for the house, like every day together, with two kids together, we didn’t know anything was wrong,” Shadie Perkaj, the wife of the building’s superstore, told the Daily News. that Saturday was Belliu’s birthday.

An aspiring actor and screenwriter, Belliu was a graduate of the University of Arts in Tirana, Albania, and performed in TV and theater before moving to the US. EuroNews Albania.

Belliu’s friend Elona Caslli mourned the loss on Facebook.

‘What a pain you did’ [kill yourself]?!’ Caslli wrote in Albanian. ‘A multiple tragedy for which there is no word of consolation. God give strength to your children and parents.’

Relatives and friends mourned outside the Bronx apartment complex on Saturday. The New York Daily News reported that Belliu’s devastated mother collapsed and could be seen sobbing in response to the news of her son’s death.

Police sources told the Post that Belliu had previously been reported as “emotionally disturbed” and missing in April, before police tracked him down.

Neighbor Robert Sanchez described Belliu as being unfriendly.

“If you walked next to him, he just wasn’t friendly, so I’d just keep it moving,” Sanchez said. “They were on their own and very isolated.”

An employee of Zymi, a nearby cafe, agreed with the sentiment.

“He was never in the right frame of mind. He would come for coffee or dinner and would not interact with fellow community members,” the employee said. “The woman never really said anything. She was always quiet and isolated, but they always seemed to have the children (with them).’

Friends and family mourned the couple’s loss on social media as they wondered why he would throw himself off the building

‘Why bro, why bro… did you choose this path? What was missing when you all held us in your arms and supported you? Why did you go down a path without beginning and end?’ Albanian actor Andi Llabuti posted.

‘What do we say to’ [your] mother when she sees us on the street that we can’t protect you? Why didn’t you think a little bit about your family, your mother and your sisters? We all knew your abilities and the values ​​you had, but never this wisdom! You made us so sad that there is no explanation! May Allah have mercy on you!’

Albanian comedian Cela Irgen posted a tribute on Instagram saying that Belliu broke his heart.

“I can’t believe I’m making this status for you,” he wrote in a Sunday post. “You are imbedded in my mind and my heart for all the beautiful memories we have together and the passion we shared for acting. May you both rest in peace my dear friend and may God give both families strength in these difficult times.’