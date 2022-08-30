Investigator admits the Fiat Uno involved in the Diana crash is ‘still out there’

The French detective who led the investigation into Princess Diana’s death has admitted she is frustrated that a Fiat Uno involved in the fatal accident is ‘still on the loose’.

Princess Diana was 36 when she and her friend Dodi Al Fayed were killed in a violent car accident on August 31, 1997 in a tunnel known as the Alma Underpass in Paris.

Before the Mercedes Diana and Dodi Al Fayed collided with one of the tunnel’s concrete pillars, killing them, the car collided with a white Fiat Uno, which witnessed the crash, but drove off into the night.

In the Channel 4 documentary Investigating Diana: Death in Paris, Martine Monteil, head of the French Brigade Criminelle, said she was frustrated that the driver of the Fiat Uno could have shed light on what happened during the crash, but was never told. found it.

A Fiat Uno model similar to the one that was in the Alma underpass in Paris when Diana’s car crashed into the 13th pillar of the tunnel

Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed were both killed, along with their driver, Henry Paul, when their Mercedes crashed into the Alma underpass

The French investigation into the crash lasted two years and the British investigation lasted more than 4 years, but the Fiat Uno was never found. In the photo: the wreckage of Diana’s car

“The whole world has struggled to accept that the Princess of Wales was killed in an everyday accident,” Monteil said.

She added: ‘I am frustrated with the Fiat Uno because I like a well-finished company. Sure, it’s out there. Unfortunately we don’t have that

“But you know the driver of the Fiat Uno, he’s not the real culprit.

“He drives slowly and then a Mercedes drives up at high speed and collides with him. The responsibility remains with the Mercedes.’

The black Mercedes Diana and her partner Dodi Al Fayed were traveling in was chased by the paparazzi after they left the Ritz Hotel in Paris.

It crashed into the Pont de l’Alma tunnel.

Mr Fayed, 41, son of Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed, and driver Henri Paul died. Bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones survived.

French authorities removed the wrecked Mercedes from the crash site during the 1997 investigation

A couple on the scene saw a white Fiat Uno emerge from the tunnel with a driver focused on his mirrors, the investigators said.

The couple described a man with brown skin, short hair and a dog with a muzzle in the car.

Traces of white paint were found on the black car and the taillight was broken.

Fabrice Cuvillier, of the Brigade Criminelle, said the Fiat Uno exists and told the programme: ‘It’s not a hallucination. It’s not something we throw out to create a distraction. It exists.

Earl Spencer, Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Charles at Princess Diana’s funeral in London on September 6, 1997

“We didn’t find this Fiat. But it would be unfair of me to look you in the eye and say ‘we didn’t let the Fiat Uno slip through’. I don’t think so, but I’m not one hundred percent sure.’

Eric Gigou, of the Brigade Criminelle, said ‘we have done everything we can to understand what happened’ and more than 1,000 people were interviewed by French authorities in the investigation.

He told the documentary: ‘In my mind, the only door that remains open is the testimony of the driver of the Fiat Uno.’

Diana’s death became the subject of many conspiracy theories, from claims by Dodi’s father that the couple were murdered in a plot hatched by MI6 on the orders of the Duke of Edinburgh, to suggestions that Diana was pregnant.

Other theories have been based on the lack of CCTV footage from the tunnel and the mysterious white Fiat Uno, which is said to have been in contact with the Mercedes, but has never been located.

Ten years after the crash, a high-profile £4.5 million investigation found the princess had been wrongfully killed because driver Henri Paul was drunk and speeding, the car was being chased by photographers and Diana and Dodi may have survived if they had been. wear seat belts.