Investigating magnetic excitation-induced spin current in chromium trihalides

An ingenious approach to developing low-power, high-speed, and high-density memory devices relies on spintronics, an emerging frontier in technology that takes advantage of a degree of electron freedom known as spin. Simply put, electrons, along with their negative charge, possess a spin whose orientation can be controlled using magnetic fields. This is particularly relevant for magnetic insulators, in which the electrons cannot move, but the spin remains controllable. In these materials, the magnetic excitations can give rise to a spin current, which is the basis of spintronics.

Scientists have been looking for efficient methods to generate the spin current. The photovoltaic effect, a phenomenon characterized by the generation of direct current from light, is particularly useful in this regard. Studies have shown that a photovoltaic spin current can be generated in the same way using the magnetic fields in electromagnetic waves. However, we currently lack candidate materials and a general mathematical formulation to investigate this phenomenon.

Now, Associate Professor Hiroaki Ishizuka of the Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) has tackled these issues together with his colleague. In their recent study published in Physical Assessment Letters, they presented a general formula that can be used to calculate the photovoltaic spin current induced by transverse oscillating magnetic excitations. They then used this formula to understand how photovoltaic spin currents arise in bilayer chromium (Cr) trihalide compounds, namely chromium triiodide (CrI 3 ) and chromium tribromide (CrBr 3 ).

“Unlike previous studies in which longitudinal oscillating magnetic fields were considered for the generation of spin currents, our study focuses on transverse oscillating magnetic fields. Based on this, we found that processes with one magnon (quantum of spin wave excitations) band and two magnon bands contribute to the spin current,” explains Dr. Ishizuka out.

Using their formula, the duo discovered that both CrI 3 and CrBr 3 showed a large photovoltaic spin current for magnetic excitations corresponding to electromagnetic waves at gigahertz and terahertz frequencies. However, the current only appeared when the spins showed antiferromagnetic ordering, meaning successive spins were antiparallel, unlike ferromagnetic ordering (where successive spins are parallel).

In addition, the direction of the spin current was determined by the orientation of the antiferromagnetic array (whether the spins on the first and second layers were arranged up or down). Moreover, they pointed out that, in contrast to previous findings that attributed the spin current to only the two-magnon process, their formula showed that a large response was generally possible with the single-magnon process.

These results suggest that bilayer CrI 3 and CrBr 3 are strong candidates for investigating the mechanism associated with photovoltaic spin current generation.

“Our study not only predicts unforeseen contributions to spin current, but also provides a guideline for the design of new materials driven by the photovoltaic effect of magnetic excitations,” said Dr. Ishizuka.

