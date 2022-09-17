Invader is tall, dark, handsome – and the horse that will take centre stage at the Queen’s funeral

<!–

Tall, dark and handsome, he’s about to take center stage at the Queen’s funeral tomorrow.

Meet Invader, the Household Cavalry’s fastest horse, who can be trusted to never put a foot wrong, said Major Russell Bond, squad leader of the Life Guards.

A ‘cavalry black’, Invader stands 16.3 hands high – 67 centimeters tall – with distinguished gray eyebrows, in the charge of Major Bond, escort commander.

Best Leg Forward: Invader, who was selected as one of two horses riding behind the Queen’s casket, with Major Russell Bond of the Life Guards, a Household Cavalry regiment

The 19-year-old will be one of two horses to ride behind the Queen’s casket – and ahead of the King and other members of the Royal Family, who will follow on foot and in cars as the procession makes its way from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch after the funeral service.

Invader is a veteran of State Visits, State Openings of Parliament and Trooping the Colour.

He was bought by the Household Cavalry as a four-year-old failed racehorse and learned his new role at Combermere Barracks in Windsor.

Invader is usually fed a mix of hard foods, including fresh carrots and apples, four times a day with constant access to water.

Cavalry horses weigh up to 1,540 pounds and eat up to 15 pounds of hay per day. Invader will ride alongside another beautiful loader called Javelin.

Their big day starts tomorrow at 7am with some exercise.

“We ask the horses to run at half their usual pace, so we want to get some energy out of them first,” said Major Bond.

Then Invader and Javelin will be strapped into their state ceremonial gear.

The horses chosen to take center stage at the Queen’s funeral procession on Monday are part of the Life Guards, a regiment of the Household Cavalry

There has been a last minute debate over whether or not to move Invader and Javelin back into the parade, with concerns about horse manure right in front of the royal group, most of whom are on foot.

A source also suggested there were fears that the horses between the coffin and the king could mean he’s hard to see for a global TV audience.

But Buckingham Palace insisted yesterday that there were no changes to the planned order.