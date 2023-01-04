Introducing Zeldathon, a year of Zelda stories

In 1950s Japan, a young Shigeru Miyamoto came across a cave while exploring the countryside around Kyoto. After some hesitation, he returned with a lantern and ventured inside. The rest, as they say, is history.

In 2023, Polygon will begin a Zeldahon. Join us on our journey through The Legend of Zelda series, from the original 1986 game to the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and beyond.



That singular act of childhood curiosity became the core of The Legend of Zelda, a series about exploring strange worlds and their even stranger depths. It helped propel Miyamoto, along with the likes of Eiji Aonuma, Koji Kondo, and Yoshiaki Koizumi, to video game stardom. It has influenced everything from action-adventure titles to role-playing games to open-world epics. It has, in no small measure, built video games as we know them.

To coincide with the impending May release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomlaunches Polygon Zeldathon, a weekly series that will explore the franchise from every possible angle. We’ll revisit the older games, point you to the best places to play them, explore the series’ continued influence on today’s video games, and, in keeping with Miyamoto’s inquisitive mind, explore all the rabbit holes we find in the Process.

Next week we kick off with our first story. We will then publish new stories each week leading up to Tears of the Kingdom‘s release, and every week after that. So grab a lantern, fill up those empty jars and join us on an adventure.