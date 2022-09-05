Introducing the magic wands that got the YOU team all a-flutter

Most women, who asked what their beauty choice on the desert island would be, chose mascara. The instinct to choose this beauty basic is understandable, given the huge difference it can make to our appearance. Whether you prefer subtle definition or full throttle, a dash of mascara frames your face and is one of the easiest ways to instantly look your best.

My favorite mascara (and I’ve tried many) is without a doubt Benefit Roller Lash (£24.50, benefitcosmetics.com). The curved rod has one side that loads lashes while also curling them, and the other combs through to separate for a flawless finish, increasing length. It rarely clumps and does not stain. “What mascara are you wearing?” is the most frequently asked question, and the compliments I have received have made Roller Lash the most recurring purchase in my beauty arsenal.

That said, in my search for the best mascaras the beauty aisles have to offer, my head has been turned by some of these alternatives — so much so that some have stayed in my makeup bag. And because it’s also becoming increasingly clear how subjective choosing a mascara can be, the YOU team tried each of these (the opposite) to make sure we all agreed.

THE CURLY

Promising to deliver curled lashes without the need for an eyelash curler, the curved rod lifts the lashes into place. The results are impressive. The bristles are tightly packed to ensure minimal clumping and the formula (literally) holds up without falling off and dries quickly.

THE LARGE VOLUME

This uber-cool brand is known for its false lashes, so I had high hopes for the latest mascara offering. From the name, I expected this to give feather-light lashes, but boy does it deliver heavy smashing volume. The flexible rubber brush penetrates the lash base well and sweeps away any clumps.

THE COLORING

The bubble shape may look a bit unusual but it adds a good amount of length and separates the lashes really well. In addition, the clever formula contains biotin (to stimulate eyelash growth) and melitan – a peptide that increases pigmentation in the eyelashes and gradually discolours with regular use.

THE TRENDY

It may be pricey, but there are reasons beauty lovers crave makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench’s collection. There is the luxurious packaging and the excellent wand that coats the lashes with beautifully spiky combs to ensure smooth application. Plus, the flexible formula adds serious drama without feeling heavy, sticky, or crunchy. It’s also vegan.

THE ECO-ONE

This water-activated solid mascara has three rods (to separate, define and thicken), comes in a recycled cardboard box and is both vegan and cruelty-free. You wet the brush and then twist it into the mascara tube. I am impressed with the highly pigmented color, mega staying power and eco-cred. And you can get around the liquid limits on flights. Result!

DEFINING THE ULTRA

With a brush that combs the lashes well, it defines and lengthens it without looking too ‘done’. Best for those who prefer fluttering over full fur. If you prefer more volume, a second coat works wonders, without getting flaky or brittle.

THE SOLD OUT

After its unveiling in February, this mascara sold out in seven minutes. The Irish make-up artist behind it clearly knows what works, as the wand is curved, with large combs on three sides to ensure no lumps form. Plus, the formula adds some serious length that survives sweaty workouts as well as howling movies, without slipping where it shouldn’t.

THE NATURAL

One of our testers described this as ‘love at first movie’. The comb-like teeth on the rod separate the lashes well for a luscious and long finish that can survive sweltering hot weather. This is one for those who prefer definition over dramatic eyes.

THE HIGH IMPACT

Another Maybelline mascara made our top pick, and for good reason. This blacker-than-black formula is potent stuff – it lengthens, it lifts, it volumizes. With a flexible brush to reach the small lashes in the corner, even blunt lashes will pack a punch. Several of our guinea pigs received compliments on wearing them. Plus, it has staying power without crumbling.