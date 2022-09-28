Intrepid weather forecasters brave full force of Hurricane Ian amid 155 mph winds

Many meteorologists are stepping into the forefront of history by stepping out during Hurricane Ian as part of a storied tradition of intrepid meteorologists who braved conditions in the name of good coverage.

The devastating hurricane could potentially become a Category 5 storm as it hits Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis warned, but that didn’t stop these forecasters from walking right into it.

A meteorologist, Jim Cantore of BNO news, was shown almost being swept away by strong winds while covering the storm.

‘I can’t stand up,’ Cantore said as gale-force winds force him to hang from a street sign to prevent the wind from blowing him over.

A CNN meteorologist by the water in St. Petersburg, Florida, just hours before Hurricane Ian began churning out large, unpredictable waves.

The weather visibly worsened during the hours that meteorologists remained in St. Petersburg, with the rain eventually blocking out much of the newscaster.

St. Pete Beach Bay in St. Petersburg, Florida, is seen here as strong winds from the hurricane batter the water

Debris litters a street in a St. Pete Beach neighborhood as winds from Hurricane Ian hit St. Petersburg on September 28, 2022.

Another CNN reporter was stationed in the city of Punta Gorda on Florida’s west coast as Florida’s universities and colleges also closed their doors in an attempt to protect students from the storm.

Videos from the city showed winds strong enough to blow down street signs and rain almost blowing sideways due to the wind.

The wind is so strong that sturdy palm trees lining the streets are splintering and blowing away, just one of the many reasons Floridians are encouraged to stay indoors.

‘Mother Nature is a very fearsome adversary, heed evacuation warnings. You could see power outages, inland flooding, various types of trees damaged by wind, so be prepared for that,” Governor Ron DeSantis said.

Officials warned that storm surge could reach 18 feet, packing deadly winds and flooding along the state’s densely populated Gulf Coast from Bonita Beach to the Tampa Bay region, with rainfall reaching 18 inches.

A surge of up to 10 feet of ocean water and 10 inches of rain is expected to soak the Tampa Bay area, with up to 15 inches in isolated areas, enough water to flood coastal communities.

A CNN reporter in stormy Punta Gorda braves worsening conditions on Florida’s west coast as Hurricane Ian hits

A lone car drives down US Highway 17 ahead of Hurricane Ian, in Punta Gorda, Florida, on September 28, 2022 in blinding rain

A hurricane evacuation route sign is displayed in Punta Gorda as Hurricane Ian turns toward the state with high winds and dangerous storm surge

Storm surge outside a second story window at For Myers Beach in Florida as terrifying storm surge threatens residents’ homes

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell highlighted the danger of storm surge, saying it was the agency’s “biggest concern.”

‘If local officials tell people to evacuate, please listen to them. The decision you decide to make can be the difference between life and death,” he said.

A CBS meteorologist was stationed in Florida’s largest city, Miami, standing outside next to the state’s iconic palm trees as the rain poured down on her and the news crew.

The Pentagon said 3,200 National Guardsmen had been summoned to Florida, with an additional 1,800 to arrive later.

Authorities in several municipalities, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa, were distributing free sandbags to help residents protect their homes from flooding.

Terrified residents have also been desperately digging huge trenches to divert floodwater away from their homes, while others have emptied supermarket shelves devoid of water and essential items.

Schools in 26 Florida districts have announced they will be closed as more than a million homes along Florida’s west coast are at risk of storm surge damage from Hurricane Ian.

A storm surge in Fort Myers, Florida, as Hurricane Ian approaches. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell highlighted the danger of storm surge, saying it was the agency’s “biggest concern.”

A CBS meteorologist in Miami reports on the historic storm as the Pentagon sent 3,200 National Guard members to the state.

A man walks his dog during a break from heavy rain, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla.

A Fox News meteorologist reports from Charlotte County, where emergency response calls have been suspended due to frightening weather.

A Fox News meteorologist came to the state prepared and tracked the storm in Charlotte County while donning thick goggles and a long raincoat as he braved the hurricane.

Charlotte County Fire and EMS have suspended emergency response to calls for service due to hazardous weather conditions.

DeSantis told those in Collier, Charlotte and Sarasota counties it was “too late” to leave and urged everyone still on the roads to get to a “safe place as soon as possible.”

Charlotte Harbor is bracing for the worst of the water levels and could see 12-18 feet of storm surge as the eyewall continues to move across the state.

Fox News weather correspondent Robert Ray steps out onto the slowly flooding street in Forty Myers, where storm surges of more than 10 feet have been reported.

A meteorologist in Florida braces as winds, clocking in at speeds of more than 150mp, threaten to blow them away.

The images show the water receding from Tampa Bay, due to the movement of the hurricane, since the same phenomenon occurred just before Hurricane Irma.

Planes at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines were capsized by a tornado while several tropical storm warnings were in place across the state.