Intl overseer changes voting rules in Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia and Herzegovina (AP) – Shortly after polls closed on Sunday in Bosnia’s general election, the top international overseer of a 1995 peace deal that ended the country’s inter-ethnic war in the 1990s announced that he was changing the electoral law.

Christian Schmidt, who holds the post of International High Representative in Bosnia, announced in a YouTube video that he was amending the law “to ensure the functionality and timely implementation of the election results”, assuring citizens that the changes “will in no way affect” the votes cast on Sunday.

“It is critical to the fate of this country that there will be no blockades,” he said.

The changes will affect the size of the parliament of one of the country’s two highly independent administrative parts, shared by ethnic Croats and Bosniaks, and will avoid blockages to government formation.

Bosniaks elected representatives to various levels of government on Sunday who are part of one of the world’s most complicated institutional structures. That structure was agreed upon in a US-sponsored peace deal that ended the brutal 1992-95 war between the country’s three main ethnic groups: Muslim Bosniaks, Orthodox Serbs and Catholic Croats.

The US-brokered Dayton Agreement divided the country into two highly independent government entities – one run by Serbs and the other shared by Bosniaks and Croats. The two have broad autonomy, but are linked by shared national institutions. All nationwide actions require consensus from all three ethnic groups.

The agreement also gave the High Representative broad powers, including the ability to impose laws and fire officials and officials that undermine the country’s fragile post-war ethnic balance.

