Intimate women’s health expert Dr Shirin Lakhani’s top tips on how to care for your vulva

There is a huge market in feminine care, but according to an expert, you don’t need to use specialized products to clean your vulva and vagina.

dr. Shirin Lakhani, founder of Elite Aesthetics in London, explains that vaginas are self-cleaning, so you don’t need to use anything else to aid in the cleansing process.

In fact, she says, because they are sensitive, excessive cleaning with perfumed products or showering can upset their delicate balance.

This can lead to health problems, including infections, and can affect your sex life.

dr. Shirin Lakhani says, “Our vaginas are sensitive areas. I would recommend washing once a day with water and avoiding perfumes, dyes, preservatives and harsh chemicals.’

Here, FEMAIL reveals seven top tips on what to do and what not to do…

1. AVOID SPRAYING AND SHOWERS

There is little scientific evidence to suggest that douching makes vaginas cleaner.

Many products contain fragrances that can irritate the vagina and cause inflammation, itching and pain.

Douching can also upset the natural balance of bacteria in the vagina, making it more susceptible to infection.

dr. Lakhani explains, “As the pH rises and becomes less acidic, the vagina can be prone to infections, including bacterial vaginosis or thrush.”

And if a person already has a yeast infection or other vaginal infection with bacteria and tries to rinse off the area with a douche, it can push the bacteria even further into the cervix and make the infection worse.

2. DO NOT TAKE CARE OF THE SYMPTOMS

dr. Lakhani says, “We are now in a time when we don’t have to endure any symptoms.

“Women need not be ashamed to say they want sexual pleasure and safe non-surgical treatment for incontinence or atrophy, which can be absolutely life-changing.”

She explains that if you have sore skin around your vulva, it’s best to use a saline solution, which is made by adding two teaspoons of salt to a liter of water and applying it to a wad of cotton wool.

“Don’t be ashamed to see a GP – we’ve all seen it and we want to help and open conversations about intimate health.”

3. AVOID SCENTED PRODUCTS

There are several hot spots on your body where perfumes can make it last longer, but the vagina is not one of them.

“I think one of the worst things we can do to our vaginas, which is widely believed to be helpful, is using perfumed products to cleanse,” explains Dr. Lakhani.

“They’re annoying and completely unnecessary.”

The vagina has a natural odor, which does not mean that it is unclean, but that it is natural.

4. IF SOMETHING IRRIGATES YOUR VULVA, YOU MAY BE ALLERGIC TO IT

It is estimated that half of all women over the age of 24 will experience at least one episode of vulvovaginitis discomfort.

The symptoms may include a change in color, smell, or amount of discharge from your vagina, vaginal itching, or irritation and pain during sex.

dr. Lakhani says, “It could be allergies because it’s actually quite common to be allergic to toilet paper, lubricants, latex condoms, antiseptics, and even semen.”

She recommends getting tested for allergies by your doctor, who can advise you on the best course of action.

There are usually alternative products that are made without any irritating substance causing your discomfort.

5. DON’T LEAK THE GOODNESS!

It is estimated that one in three women in the UK suffer from urinary incontinence.

This can have a devastating effect on women’s confidence and self-esteem.

dr. Lakhani says: ‘With the many patients I see every week, I know how common this condition is in women, especially after childbirth.

“But women don’t have to put up with this and there are many treatments.”

As an example, she cites the non-surgical BTL Emsella Chair treatment, which promises the equivalent of 11,400 Kegel exercises per 30-minute session.

dr. Lakhani recommends seeing your primary care physician if urinary incontinence affects your daily activities, as simple lifestyle changes or medical treatment can ease the discomfort or stop the problem.

6. TREAT DRY – BUT AVOID MOISTURIZERS

Vaginal dryness can be caused by many things, from menopause to being unexcited and diabetes.

Avoid using moisturizers if they are perfumed as they can cause more irritation.

The NHS recommends the use of unscented soaps and washes around the vagina and specialized vaginal moisturisers. In addition, foreplay before intercourse can also help.

dr. Lakhani also refers to platelet-rich plasma (PRP), where your platelets are separated from blood and then injected back into the body.

“The treatment has been nicknamed ‘O-shot’ because it is said to improve sensitivity and the ability to orgasm.”

She explains: ‘PRP makes the body believe it has been injured so that it releases stem cells that regenerate tissue.

“We find it can help with everything from the skin condition lichen sclerosus to stress incontinence and sexual dysfunction such as inability to reach climax.”

7. TREAT GROUNDS AND SHAVE RASH

Ingrown hairs cause red, often itchy bumps where a hair has grown back into the skin.

They are often caused by waxing and can be very uncomfortable.

dr. Lakhani says, ‘It is best to stop removing the hair in that area until the ingrown hair is gone.’

She advises applying a warm compress to the area and when the hair emerges, pull it gently with sterile tweezers.

“Don’t pull the hair all the way out,” she warns, “until the area has healed, because the skin will heal over the skin again.

“Don’t try to break through the skin, it could cause an infection.”

Shaving can also cause irritation in the form of a skin rash, which manifests as red bumps, a burning sensation and intense itching.

Treatments for razor burn include warm baths, to open pores and relieve swelling, cold compresses can also be soothing, as can wearing loose cotton clothing to avoid irritating the affected area.