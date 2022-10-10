Interview with the Vampire Episode 2 Review: After the Phantoms of Your Former Self

The first murder is an interesting study. He is a foreigner who sells tractors. He has a daughter, and when he is cornered in the vampire lair, he says he knew all along that these guys weren’t interested in buying farm implements. So why did he come? It certainly wasn’t the disturbingly ecstatic wonder Louis brings to the word “sugar.” A camera effect showing Lestat moving out of the way to have the captured prey cast a right cross at a heavy wooden door simultaneously works to present inescapable danger, an explanatory picture of supernatural power and a deliberate punch line. Especially after Lestat tells Louis not to bite the blood, but to suck on it. And never take the last bite.

As it is in Anne Rice’s 1976 novel interview with the vampire, the first death is as much a dark gift to the public as it is to Louis. The whole sequence is a haze of mixed emotions, not dulled by the numbing effect of blood exchange. Watching Anderson transform Louis from a slow-motion near-death experience to a blissful lover of all things nighttime is a mini tour de force of sensory memory and spontaneous surrender. But the most glaring personality change happens in his mirror, Lestat, and it’s the most subtle.

In the premiere episode “In Throes of Crescent Wonder” Lestat is very intense, his gaze seems predatory, which makes sense because he is on the prowl, and sociopathic, not caring about the effect of how attentively he stares. During the change of Louis in the new episode, Lestat’s eyes are just as intent, just as penetrating and searching for meaning behind the eyes he penetrates. But it’s full of love, sheer admiration, and maybe even a hint of jealousy at a sense of discovery lost through the ages. Reid’s change is subtle, but very effective at telegraphing it to the audience, and Anderson is the perfect receiver, equally subtle, even when stoned beyond the capacity of words.

“After the Phantoms of Your Former Self” introduces a vampire’s most powerful power: a sense of humor. It starts out dry, but grows quite contagious as it bleeds out. Louis consistently chides his maker, with a growing mischievous curiosity that grinds into inviting amusement. “It’s okay, you can sit on top,” Lestat playfully offers as Louis goes to bed for the first time as a vampire in a coffin made for two.

Lestat, very much in tune with his French nature, fills his lectures with exquisite boredom. Even the ability to see into the minds of others, such as ‘a one-reeler’, is getting old, the visions presenting ‘boring monotonous photo shows’. They are annoying distractions. All Louis wants to know is how long Lestat would keep something like that a secret, the exchanges are as charged with character humor as they are with impending horror.

“Did you eat the baby and is the pandemic the opening they’ve been waiting for?” Molloy asks as a palate cleansing change of wine is poured, and interview with the vampire once again becomes the horrific vampire story that horror fans are watching. The beauty of the series is how often we forget that these creatures only think of humans as cognitive creatures in between forkfuls.