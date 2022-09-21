Interview suggests Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are still together despite split reports

A new report suggests that Liam Hemsworth may still be dating Gabriella Brooks, despite rumors that they broke up several months ago.

An interview published in The Irish Sun this week, the Australian model, 26, quotes Liam and his actor brothers Luke and Chris.

The article also states: “She is currently dating Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.”

‘He is great. They’re great,” Gabriella said of the Hemsworths, not saying anything about the split speculation.

“They are the most beautiful people and I am very lucky to know them,” she added.

The quotes accompanied photos of Gabriella promoting Australian swimwear brand Seafolly, but they appear to be outdated.

The rules appear to have been lifted from an interview she did with Stellar magazine last December – before her reported split from Liam.

It follows an unconfirmed report from InTouch in August that claimed she and Liam, 32, had ended business after dating for three years.

Gabriella was said to be “heartbroken” after the star of the Hunger Games ended the romance because he “didn’t want to be tied up.”

A source told the magazine: “He didn’t want to be tied up and the job has been busted since the… [Covid] pandemic ended.’

The couple were first linked in December 2019 when they were spotted having lunch with Liam’s parents Leonie and Craig in Byron Bay, NSW.

At the time, Liam was processing his divorce from pop star Miley Cyrus, after just eight months of marriage.

An insider previously said of their romance: “His relationship with Gabriella is very different from Miley’s. They like the same things and have the same lifestyle.’

It had only been a year since the couple was rumored to be getting engaged, but no announcement came out.