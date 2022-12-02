Interview: Madeleine Parry Talks Documentary ‘The Angels: Kickin’ Down The Door’

Australia in the 1970s is reminiscent of many things including the legendary Aussie rock band The Angels.

The band revolutionised the Aussie music scene bringing the unforgettable guitar sounds of the Brewster brothers and frontman Doc Neeson’s iconic vocals together in their live performances.

Hits such as Take A Long Line and Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again? are household tunes with original fans and younger generations still listening to The Angels’ music today.

Taking on the documentary is director Madeleine Parry best known for her Emmy award-winning Netflix special, Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (2018) and Emmy-nominated Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (2020).

We spoke to Parry about the upcoming film and how she brought the legendary band’s story to life with archival footage, interviews, animation and never-before-seen pictures of their life on the road.

What drew you to direct a documentary about The Angels?

MP: Initially, I turned it down but when they approached me again – I love storytelling and I said I’ll do a few days of story development and did a couple of days helping put together a one-pager. I found that the working relationship with the producers was really respectful and gave me a lot of creative freedom.

The human side of the story of these brothers who were estranged and then reconnected, and the challenge of discovering who the lead singer was because he’s quite mysterious to begin with – all of that really drew me in. This narrative slowly sucked me in until I was deep in it and was the writer, director and the EP.

Did you work closely with The Angels?

MP: So, at the very outset, I said I’m not doing it if the band has any veto [power] because I knew enough to know that that can be a really difficult process and can sometimes in my opinion water down the story because people can be protective or very adamant that their perspective is the only one.

I wanted the opportunity to interview all the various members of the band and people involved and try to build a complex collection of memories so people can draw their own conclusions about what happened. It turned out to be a very wise stance for me to take that the band would have no say because I think we got the trust of a lot more people by being independent and were able to make a better film as a result.

What was the most difficult aspect of working on this documentary?

MP: I wanted to try and take a more modern lens on the culture of the time and so, I have included interviews with the wives of the singers just so that women’s voices are even heard. And I hope that to viewers they understand that bands don’t exist in a vacuum, that there are people around them who support them and are impacted by the intensity of that career choice.

Could you tell us about your favourite moment or memory working on this documentary?

MP: I think my favourite moment was the edit assistant – Lauren Wells-Jones bringing me, just these gems of how much fun the band had. We had all this VHS personal footage largely from Rick Brewster but a bit from Doc Neeson as well. It had them and their partners on tour, it had them having breakfast, but it also had so many shenanigans. They were very funny, and they were constantly having fun. And I wish I could’ve gotten more of that into the film.

Was your initial vision brought to life?

MP: A project always evolves but I am so chuffed that we managed to get layers into this film. We thought we weren’t going to be able to get the full story. We didn’t have access to interview anyone who knew Bernard Neeson personally to begin with, and I’m so honoured and thankful that people trusted us with his story.

I am absolutely… in awe of the team, and I think the fact that we were largely first-timers meant that our naivety saw us in good stead to just move mountains and complete the film.

What was the most important thing that you wanted to get across as a director?

MP: I really wanted the audience to be able to get to know these key members of the band. And we did include other members, the drummers – Brent and Buzz but it was really the Brewster brothers and Doc Neeson that we [homed] on. There’s a lot I understand now that I wasn’t clued in at the time which I think was good for me to be fresh eyes.

What element of the documentary are you most excited to share with people?

MP: Liam’s animations which were incredible, and he’s never done any of that stuff before and used VHS gear, analogue gear and repurposed motion capture software that creates photo puppets which normally is a very time-intensive and expensive process.

[It] feels like we pulled off something slightly Punk.

What does this documentary mean to you?

MP: This documentary was a real opportunity to focus on my craft as a director, and as an EP I really wanted to focus on the culture and try and take care of the crew and be responsible with the people that we were interviewing. Having been a director for 10 years and moving into scripted and taking bigger leaps in my career – this was really an opportunity for me to practice leadership and integrate that leadership with the creation of a process that valued and provided a step up for a team at the same time as delivering a great product.

I’m really proud of all of us – the whole team, that we managed to make something really good and give people a break. It was an opportunity to put into practice ideas that I’ve gathered over the last decade of working in film and TV.

Catch The Angels: Kickin’ Down the Door documentary in Australian cinemas on December 01.