Interpol seeks arrest of Angolan tycoon Isabel dos Santos

Global Police Service has issued a red alert for the businesswoman who says she is a victim of ‘political persecution’.

The global police agency Interpol is asking law enforcement authorities around the world to locate and provisionally arrest Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, Reuters news agency reports.

Interpol confirmed to the agency on Wednesday that it has issued a red notice for the tycoon, “not an international arrest warrant” but a “request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest an individual pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.” ” .

Angolan prosecutor Helder Pitta Gros told reporters this week that Angola had filed an international arrest warrant for dos Santos, AFP news agency reported.

Meanwhile, dos Santos has said she is a victim of “political persecution”.

The 49-year-old businesswoman, the daughter of Angola’s late former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled for 38 years until 2017, was once considered the richest woman in Africa.

Dos Santos has faced corruption allegations for years, including allegations from Angola in 2020 that she and her husband transferred $1 billion in state funds to companies they had interests in during her father’s presidency, including oil giant Sonangol.

She has repeatedly denied all allegations.

The Portuguese news agency Lusa reported on November 18 that Interpol had issued an international arrest warrant for dos Santos. But Interpol told Reuters it had instead issued a red alert at the request of Angolan authorities.

According to Lusa, an official document related to the request to Interpol states that dos Santos is often in Portugal, Britain and the United Arab Emirates.

The same document cited by Lusa states that dos Santos was wanted for several crimes, including alleged embezzlement, fraud, influence peddling and money laundering.

In an interview with CNN Portugal Dos Santos said on Tuesday that Angola’s courts were not “independent” and that the judges there were “used to fulfill a political agenda”.

“There is no doubt that we are in a context of political persecution,” she said.