Internet goes wild over outrageous claims author faked her suicide

An indie novelist has been accused of faking her own suicide in a bizarre alleged scheme to deceive her fans and fellow authors.

Author Susan Meachen was presumed dead since September 2020, when someone claiming to be her daughter posted from her Facebook account that she had committed suicide.

On Monday, however, the same account posted to a private fan group, claiming Meachen’s family faked her death while she was in a mental health crisis, revealing that she had continued to publish under the pseudonym TN Steele.

“I’ve debated how to do this a million times and I’m still not sure if it’s right or not,” the account wrote announcing Meachen’s return. “I’m in a good place now and I hope to be able to write again. Let the fun begin.’

Fellow author Samantha A. Cole, who was friends with Meachen online and had grieved her supposed death two years ago, expressed outrage at the apparent hoax.

“That’s beyond psychotic, whether it was Susan herself or her daughter making these comments, to knowingly mislead someone who is grieving,” Cole said in an emotional Facebook video on Wednesday.

“Now I’m wary of someone I’ve never met in person, who I’m friends with on Facebook, and that’s really sad,” Cole added.

Public records show a 47-year-old Susan Meachen with previous addresses in Tennessee and Georgia, one of which closely matches the birthplace in Eton, Georgia, listed on the Facebook page of the pseudonym TN Steele.

There is no death certificate associated with that Meachen, and DailyMail.com was unable to find any records of an obituary by that name. Attempts to reach Meachen by phone, email and Facebook failed.

The author Meachen has independently published 10 romance novels, including Smokey Mtn. Love, stolen moments and his bad way.

Her ‘final’ novel, Love To Last A Lifetime, was supposedly published posthumously in October 2020 with final rewrites by the author’s daughter.

According to Cole, Meachen’s apparent resurrection has created a storm of controversy in the tight-knit world of independent romantic authors and fans.

“I’ve talked to others who were much closer to Susan than I was, and they were all blindsided by this,” she said.

“They were just as shocked as anyone when the post appeared in Susan’s group saying she was actually alive and tired of being under her alias,” added Cole.

After Cole saw the Facebook post announcing Meachen’s return, she entered into a private Facebook chat with Meachen’s account — screenshots of which she shared publicly.

In the exchange, Meachen claimed she was hospitalized when her family announced her death through her Facebook account in 2020.

“I had no control over what my family did. I fought for my life in the hospital. But I understand what they did,” the person who managed Meachen’s account wrote.

The account claimed in the exchange that Meachen had kept quiet about the false reports of her death while working with a psychiatrist and therapist to “get to a better place.”

“I’m glad she’s alive because I don’t want to wish death on anyone,” fellow author Cole said in her video statement. “But I can’t condone what she did, and I can’t forgive what she did.”

“I was floored, the emotions going through me felt like I was being kicked in the chest,” Cole said upon learning that Meachen is apparently alive. “I felt like I was being kicked in the stomach. I was sick for 36 hours.”

Cole said her main wish is for Meachen to “get the help she needs” and begged her followers not to attack Meachen online over the alleged fake suicide.

Likewise, Cole insisted that her posts expressing themselves on the matter were not a ploy to sell books.

“This is not a publicity stunt on my behalf by exposing this horror story,” Cole said. “Please don’t run away and buy my books because I’m hurt by this.”

“I hope the book world can heal from this, it will take time,” the author added. “I don’t know who to trust anymore, except the people I’ve met, who I’m closest to.”

If you or a loved one is in crisis, call or text 988 for confidential mental health care.