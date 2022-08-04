International researchers confirm museum shrunken head as human remains

Micro-CT scan of tsantsa. Credit: Andrew Nelson



Western University researchers have verified the authenticity of a South American tsantsa (shrunken head) as human remains, an important step in the global effort at decolonization and the preservation and understanding of indigenous history.

The findings were published today in the high impact journal PLOS One.

Using clinical computed tomography (CT) and high-resolution micro-CT scans, researchers were able to determine that the tsantsa currently held in the collection of the Chatham-Kent Museum in Chatham, Ontario, is in fact real human remains and not a fake. . animal body parts or other alternatives commonly used in commercial reproductions.

This is the first step in determining the authenticity of this topic.

CT scans produce two-dimensional images of a “slice” of a body or body part, which are then collected and layered to construct three-dimensional images.

“This technique really redefines archeology, because traditionally archeology can be aggressively destructive,” said Lauren September Poeta, Anishinaabe researcher and project associate at Western’s Office of Indigenous Initiatives. “Digital archaeology, including computed tomography, offers a whole new dimension of validity and refreshes the field by making it much less invasive.”

This new scanning approach is an important first step in the authentication of tsantsas as the global community shifts its mindset towards the indigenous-led repatriation of human remains, art and archaeological artifacts currently held in public and private collections around the world.

The tsantsa examined for the study was donated to the museum by the Sulman family in the 1940s, after being purchased during a tour of the Amazon Basin. The original accession record mentions that the tsantsa comes from “Peruvian Indians” in South America and nothing else, which is not uncommon.

Tsantsas have already been recognized as a rich display of information about history, culture, rituals and identity. Now that this tsantsa has been verified, researchers from the Universidad San Francisco de Quito in Ecuador (academic partners in the study) can work with representatives of the Shuar and Achuar peoples of Ecuador and Northern Peru on next steps.

“For this study, authentication was really the focus. We need to better understand the whole process of tsantsa construction because ethno-historical sources vary quite a bit,” said Andrew Nelson, chair of Western’s department of anthropology.

Many ethno-historical sources suggest that tsantsas were created to trap the soul in the remains while the eyes and mouth were sewn shut. By shrinking the head of a fallen enemy, the victor was believed to strain their minds for servitude and prevent the soul from avenging the enemy’s death.

“Tsantsas are a very good representation of indigenous history in South America, but also the commercial legacy of shrunken heads highlights colonial networks around the world,” Poeta said. “By being able to partner with local researchers in Ecuador for this study and connect with Shuar and Achuar Peoples, we can work towards decolonization.”

Although Poeta, Nelson and their collaborators have obtained convincing evidence that the tsantsa are human remains, they were unable to determine whether the purpose of the head crimping was ceremonial or commercial.

Poeta noted that the team knew they were indeed studying human remains when examining the eyes and ears using high-resolution micro-CT scans. For Nelson, it was the hair.

“You can see the individual layers of skin on the clinical CT scan, but on the micro-CT scan you can see the individual follicles, and it really becomes clear what’s going on,” Nelson said.

Also, the sutures that close the incisions, as well as the eyes and lips, can only be examined critically with a micro-CT scan.

“If vine materials were used to seal the eyes and lips, it would probably identify the tsantsa as ceremonial, but if a more modern, cheaper thread was used, it’s more indicative of commercial interests when it was made,” Poeta said.

The researchers won’t know for sure the details and ultimate purpose of the shrunken main structure until more tsantsas — which are guaranteed to be ceremonial and expected to be forgeries — are examined.

“We always work respectfully and deliberately with the topics of our research, and we look forward to working with our Ecuadorian colleagues, including the Shuar and Achuar, to guide future work,” Poeta said.

Provided by the University of Western Ontario





