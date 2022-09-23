International Presidents Cup captain Trevor Immelman shuts down Greg Norman’s ceasefire attempt

Greg Norman’s attempt to play peacemaker did not sit well with Trevor Immelman, his former teammate and current captain of the International Presidents Cup team.

Immelman and Norman were part of the 1998 international team which triumphed in Melbourne – the only occasion on which they have toppled the Americans.

Although all that seems to have been forgotten, on Immelman’s part, since the civil war between Norman’s LIV Golf and the PGA Tour tore golf apart.

“Beyond all this anxiety – golf is golf, competition is competition; something all golfers thrive on,” Norman wrote on Twitter Thursday morning before the start of this year’s President’s Cup.

‘As a former player and captain of the international team, I wish @TrevorImmelman and all his team the very best in repeating our one and only @PresidentsCup from 1998 success in Melbourne.’

Immelman responded on Friday, with the Americans in control of matters after day one, simply writing; “LAUGH OUT LOUD.”

Greg Norman’s attempt at playing peacemaker didn’t sit well with Trevor Immelman

LIV’s CEO took to Twitter in an attempt to pledge support for the international team

Immelman offered a simple and blunt response to Norman’s attempt at a truce on Twitter

Immelman’s dismissive tone was echoed by Australian golfer Cameron Percy, who, despite being a compatriot of the LIV Golf CEO, replied: ‘Is this satire?’

The international team, already underdogs in those games, were hurt more by defections to Saudi-funded LIV Golf than the Americans – with Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann critical of any hopes they may have had.

Heading into day two, the United States was ahead 4-1 in the 2022 repeat of The Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, NC.

Immelman’s international team has suffered losses due to defections to Normans LIV Golf

It’s been a busy week for Norman, who climbed Capitol Hill days earlier to seek lawmakers’ support for the startup tour amid its ongoing antitrust suit against its PGA rivals, but was instead accused of spreading propaganda for its Saudi backers.

Norman faced questions about LIV Golf’s funding, which comes from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, as lawmakers from both parties accused him of wasting Congress’s time on a business dispute between the tours.

LIV Golf and seven of its players recently sued the PGA Tour in an antitrust violation stemming from the Tour’s decision to bar any golfer who signed with the Saudi-backed circuit.