International Dog Day pics: The most adorable dogs on social media

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Our dogs are like members of our family, always there for us, without judgment and full of unconditional love.

But they are also quite hilarious. And social media users from around the world have shared their best photos of their dogs doing the craziest things, with Bored Panda collecting the best posts in a gallery.

While one dog is totally unimpressed by her new puppies eating from her, another dog lies flat on the sidewalk with legs spread, refusing to go home after a walk.

Another post sees a group of dogs swimming and battling a wave in the ocean while taking a magical photo.

Here, as the world celebrates International Dog Day, FEMAIL presents some of the best dog posts shared online…

Tired! This dog is watching how much new moms are feeling. Her face couldn’t be more animated as her little puppies feed off her

This owner posts ‘it’s hard to capture my dog’s beauty on camera’! This little dog was even mistaken for a turkey and looks like he has one eye, but he actually has two

Issue! This dog named Zion had fun with the owner’s cousin’s ball, but ended up wearing it like a helmet. The dog seems ready for a game of American football

Hungry! Dusty found a pie in this bush a month earlier during a walk, since then the bush needs to be closely inspected for more pie of course!

Lovingly! This beautiful Husky realized she was getting a lot of attention from passers-by when she was just sitting here, so apparently she sits here all the time

Not home! This is Robert and he does this – spreads his legs and refuses to move – every time he realizes his walk is over and it’s time to go home

Totally confused! This poor dog has no idea what he found. It most likely thinks by grabbing the tail that it is somehow trying to help

This dog thinks the painting is a real window, sits there most of the day. The owner cannot bear to intervene

This dog has realized that sleeping like a real person has benefits! The owner has admitted that he has learned to sleep like a human, and another person added: ‘they learn quickly’

Not only does this cute dog look like a werewolf, but he also sits like this – hind legs are tucked in the front – all the time

This owner gave the dog a chicken turner and managed to stick it between his cheeks, with this hilarious result – a sarcastic looking smile

Yoga! Not only does this dog look like he’s in the middle of a yoga pose, but he also looks like he’s got chicken legs

Cat tricks! While this sort of thing is normally related to cats, this dog clearly picked up on some tips. She has been watching the fish in the aquarium for centuries

Hello! This owner wanted to take a nice picture of the landscape and then the dog jumped in

Some dogs just love water, and this one will find any excuse to jump in. So much so that the owner tries to avoid parks with water features, but the dog will still find some water to sit in

Sneeze half way and this is the result! This owner managed to capture the moment his dog was about to sneeze, and managed to capture a perfect moment on camera

This 11 year old German X Belgian Shepherd finally realized the use of a bushy tail. Now he uses it to dim the lights during an afternoon siesta

To dive! A hilarious moment when a group of dogs went swimming in the ocean and a wave hits them. The fourth looks on concerned or enjoys the moment

It’s meant to be an idyllic moment, but this dog had other ideas. As his owners took their vows on their wedding day, this dog decided to roll around in hysteria or got his back itchy