WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

‘International community should take responsibility for Afghan people’, says former minister

World
By Merry

capture 213169114062f37612d54eb5.64467671

Related Posts

Ahead of Rwanda visit, Blinken says US…

Merry

Dozens of homes destroyed, thousands…

Merry

Tennis great Serena Williams announces…

Merry

Issued on: Altered:

A report released by Amnesty International, marking a year after the withdrawal of US and NATO forces, concludes that the Taliban has decimated the rights of girls and women in Afghanistan. To understand exactly what is happening in the country today, FRANCE 24 spoke to Dr. Habiba Sarabi, a former Afghan Minister of Women’s Affairs and former Governor of Bamiyan Province. She urged the international community to “take responsibility for the Afghan people and Afghan women in particular”.

Since coming to power, the Taliban have reversed women’s rights, especially in education and employment. Those who protest risk arrest and torture.

“The international community, primarily the US and NATO, made a mistake in Afghanistan. Without any plan, they withdrew and put everything in the hands of the Taliban. Now they have to fix it,” said Dr. Sarabi to FRANCE 24.

“The international community must take responsibility for the Afghan people and Afghan women in particular,” she added.

>> Amnesty International Report: Death in Slow Motion: Women and Girls Under Taliban Rule

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Republicans rally around Trump following…

Merry

Guinea dissolves leading opposition…

Merry

Several soldiers killed in twin blasts…

Merry
1 of 333

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More