International Chess Federation accuses world No.1 player of tarnishing game’s reputation

Magnus Carlsen, the world’s No. 1 chess player, has been accused of ‘damaging’ the game after he sensationally resigned from a match against a fellow grandmaster after making a move over fears his rival was using anal beads to cheat.

In a statement on Friday, the president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), Arkady Dvorkovich, revealed that he was not satisfied with Carlsen’s behavior by withdrawing from the Sinquefield Cup and his match against his 19-year-old opponent, Hans Niemann. , to cease.

The dismissal came amid rumors that Neimann was cheating on him with a vibrating anal sex toy.

Addressing the world Carlsen, Dvorkovich said the 31-year-old Norwegian has a “moral responsibility” because he is “seen as a global ambassador for the game.”

‘His actions affect the reputation of his colleagues, sporty’ [sport-related] results, and can end up damaging our game. We are convinced that there were better ways to deal with this situation,” he said.

The statement did not “specify” what situation they were referring to.

The president said the game’s governing body is looking to create a group of “specialists” who will eradicate cheating from FIDE events.

“FIDE is ready to task its Fair Play Committee with a thorough investigation into the incident,” Dvorkovich said.

Carlsen poses with the FIDE World Chess Championship trophy, at the Dubai Expo 2020 in the Emirate of Golf, on December 12, 2021

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich Calls For Special Team To Be Assembled To Investigate Chess Cheating Allegations

Chess genius, Hans Niemann, 19, (pictured) lost in the quarterfinals of the Julius Baer Generation Cup on Thursday. The teen has been accused of cheating in a variety of different and imaginative ways, including using vibrating anal beads to communicate with his coach

American teenage chess player Neimann lost in the quarterfinals on Thursday, ruling out the possibility of a dramatic rematch between the cheating prodigy and Carlsen.

Neimann lost to Le Quang Liem on Thursday.

He has furiously denied using vibrating anal beads to get tips on how to play.

“I’ve never cheated in an over-the-board game. If they want me to undress completely, I will,” he said.

The Bay Area native unexpectedly defeated the world champion in a real battle for the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis a month before the online tournament on Chess24.

Any chance of a rematch against his rival Magnus Carlsen, 31 (pictured) – who dramatically resigned against Neimann in a previous match – is no longer

The teenage chess star sparked rumors that he was cheating by using remote-controlled vibrating anal beads to communicate with his coach, Maxim Dlugy.

Dlugy was banned from Chess.com in 2017 after allegedly cheating on one of the titles, and was the first to suspect Borislav Ivanov of cheating with a device in his shoes in 2013.

Dlugy, a former chess prodigy, was also jailed on charges of attempted embezzlement of $9 million from a magnesium factory he ran in Russia, but he was later acquitted of all charges.

Carlsen was questioned about his thoughts on the bizarre claims of cheating by a reporter in Oslo.

“Unfortunately, I can’t speak to that specifically, but people can draw their own conclusions and they certainly have,” Carlsen said. “I have to say I’m very impressed with Niemann’s game and I think his mentor Maxim Dlugy must do a great job.”

With Neimann’s recent loss, Carlsen will now face Vincent Keymer in the semi-finals, and if he wins, he will face either Liem or Argun Erigaisi.

Carlsen stunned chess fanatics when he resigned from a rematch against Niemann after just a single move in the online Julius Baer Generation Cup

He has now declined to say in an interview whether he believes Niemann cheated on both of their games

He added that he thought cheating in sport was “easy” to do, but that he “wouldn’t recommend” it, however “tempting” it may be.

Carlsen also said he would “probably” say a little more about the whole situation as the entire tournament draws to a close.

During a preliminary round of the online tournament, Carlsen surprised the announcers when he made a single move with black before admitting defeat and logging out. The week before, he left an over-the-board tournament after losing to the Niemann.

Announcer Tania Sachdev said during Carlsen’s disappearance act that it was “unprecedented” and said he “made a really big statement” by refusing to play Niemann.

It follows San Francisco-born Niemann’s win over Norwegian Carlsen – while the teenager played black – at the Sinquefield Cup on September 4.

FIDE, the world’s governing body for chess, condemned Carlsen’s actions, saying “his actions affect the reputation of his peers, sporting results and could ultimately harm our game.”

“We are convinced that there were better ways to deal with this situation.”

Dlugy, pictured, was banned from Chess.com in 2017 after allegedly cheating on one of the titles Tuesdays

When Carlsen pulled out of the tournament in St. Louis without explanation, he posted a cryptic Tweet saying, “I’ve withdrawn from the tournament. I have always enjoyed playing in the @STLChessClub and hope to come back in the future.”

Along with the tweet, he posted a cryptic video of football manager Jose Mourinho saying: ‘When I speak, I’m in big trouble.’

Mourinho spoke at a press conference after a game in which his team is said to have lost due to questionable decisions by officials.

Carlsen had played 53 classic games without a loss and had won the cup twice in the past decade, but had never withdrawn from an ongoing event.

Chess.com has declined to invite Niemann to Chess.com Global Championship, a $1 million event that begins with online qualifiers and culminates in an eight-player final in Toronto, following the controversy.

Niemann has furiously denied using vibrating anal beads to get tips on how to play – he said he would ‘undress’ if needed

When Carlsen pulled out of the tournament in St. Louis without explanation, he posted a cryptic Tweet saying, “I’ve withdrawn from the tournament. I have always enjoyed playing in the @STLChessClub and hope to come back in the future’

Carlsen also said he would “probably” say a little more about the whole situation when the whole tournament comes to a close

Niemann has furiously denied using vibrating anal beads to get tips on how to play. The teenage star said, “I’ve never cheated in an over-the-board game. If they want me to undress completely, I will.

‘I do not care. Because I know I’m clean. If you want me to play in a closed box with no electronic transmission, I don’t care. I’m here to win and that’s my goal no matter what.’

But critics note that his Elo rating, which measures the strength of chess players, shot to 2701 after his win over Carlsen, from just 2484 in January 2021, a staggering increase that some find unlikely.

And Niemann has admitted to cheating in online chess tournaments as a kid, saying he deeply regrets it.

In an online match when he was 12, he said that one of his friends brought an iPad with a “chess engine” program that offered the most likely path to victory.

The person playing Niemann couldn’t see him and so was unaware of what was happening.