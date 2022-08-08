International Cat Day: Heartwarming photos capture rescue pets before and after finding a new home

Today is International Cat Day – and what better way to celebrate beloved cats and raise awareness than watching heartwarming images of rescued pets before and after finding a new home.

Proud pet owners from around the world shared their touching photos of rescue cats before and after adoption on Reddit.

Bored Panda collected some of the best examples from the Before and After Pictures of Adopted Animals subreddit.

From abandoned to pitiful felines, their heartbreakingly sad faces are transformed into smiles of delight within months thanks to the resettlement.

This beautiful cat (pictured left, before being adopted, and right after) ‘turned into a beautiful supermodel cat’ according to their owner, after she reportedly recovered from an allergic reaction

The owner of this beloved pet said you can “clearly see the change in her eyes” after finding a new home. Pictured on the left, before they are adopted, and on the right, after

This kitten was found malnourished and scratched, pictured left, before finding a comfortable home, pictured right, with a new owner

Named Smokey by his new owner, this cat was abandoned by his mother. The picture on the left is of the kitten at three weeks old, while the one on the right shows him at seven months old

Kat Ezio was discovered when he was very bad with the flu, ringworm and severely underweight, pictured left. In the picture on the right, the cat in his new home

Feline Pearl, pictured left, on the day she was discovered, and right, sitting comfortably in her ‘forever home’

Jack (pictured left) was found on the street with infections in both eyes and was dangerously underweight. But now the cat (on the right in the photo in his new home) has a healthy weight

This cat was discovered on the street a year and a half ago (photo left) by its current owner. In the picture on the right, the cat looks neat thanks to his new family

Misty was adopted in 2021. Pictured left, the cat when she was first discovered, and right, in her new home

Within just three months, this beloved cat went from seemingly underweight to a healthy size with an equally healthy-looking coat

This kitten was left alone in the rain and nearly died of pneumonia. Severe eye infections made the cat, named Stevie Wonder by its new owner, blind