Internal email reveals ructions within police over hate crimes investigations

Steer told Crandell in the email that he believed his own work was being criticized. “In reality, the problem has always been that hate crimes have never been accepted by the NSWPF and have never been supported by the organization,” Steer wrote. He added that “my experience with hate crimes in the NSWPF fully supports the concept of organizational cognitive dissonance.” “If the information provided differs from the core belief, then all information, no matter how relevant or accurate, will be discarded to avoid conflicts with core belief systems.” “My experience with hate crime in the NSWPF fully supports the concept of organizational cognitive dissonance.” Sergeant Geoffrey Steer in a June 2018 email to Deputy Commissioner Anthony Crandell. The force had “clearly fought all attempts to integrate a hate crime response into daily policing,” Steer wrote.

Crandell told the inquiry that he believed Steer “did not think there was a corporate focus on hate crimes. I would say that our consciousness has evolved.” Asked if Steer was “in the know” about the alleged cognitive dissonance in the force, Crandell said: “I’m sure that was his perception.” Crandell said his own view was that NSW Police had “absolutely not” turned their backs on bias crime. The inquiry heard that Parrabell was effectively demoted in 2015 from a longer-range operation to a strike force. Crandell told the inquiry that he would have liked to reinvestigate the cases but “the resources just didn’t exist.” He agreed that as of 2014 there was a widespread view at senior levels of the police that claims relating to the number of hate-related killings and beatings of gays in the 1980s and 1990s were exaggerated and unfounded. .

Crandell stood by the Parrabell report’s observation that “fear associated with officers’ anti-gay attitudes” led to crimes not being reported to NSW police, pointing to figures from ACON, formerly the Council of NSW AIDS, reporting at least 20 hits by gay men per day at the time. He agreed that the LGBTIQ community at the time was wary of the police, adding: “I think there are elements of that today.” Charging The inquiry will explore dozens of deaths in New South Wales between 1970 and 2010 after all known unsolved homicides from that time period were reviewed, bringing the total to more than 700 cases. Earlier Tuesday, Judge John Sackar rejected an argument by the police that its terms of reference were limited and concluded that the investigation was “entitled, indeed obligated” to investigate the conclusions drawn at Strike Force Parrabell and the manner in which they were drawn, as well as the establishment of the Crime Unit from Bias.