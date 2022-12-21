Interior designer guilty of killing stepdad who stole nude photos despite claiming he died of cancer

A California interior decorator has been found guilty of murdering her former stepfather after discovering her nude photos were being used as a screensaver.

Jade Janks, 39, faces life in prison after the jury in Vista took less than a day to find her guilty of the murder of Thomas Merriman, 64, on New Year’s Eve in 2020.

She told most of her friends that he had died of cancer, but in text messages to others she confessed to killing him with an overdose of pills.

“This was no coincidence,” said Jorge Del Portillo, deputy district attorney in North County Superior Court.

“This was murder on purpose.”

Jade Janks is seen in court during her murder trial. She was sentenced on Wednesday

Merriman owned a butterfly farm in Encinitas. He was murdered on December 31, 2020

Janks, a successful interior designer, insisted in court that Merriman died of an overdose – but he admitted to some friends that she killed him. She told others he had cancer

Merriman, a butterfly park owner who was separated from Janks’ mother but with whom the family remained close, was hospitalized after a fall.

Janks went to his house to clean it up, hit his computer and found her naked picture as a screen saver.

The photos were taken more than a decade ago by an ex-boyfriend and it’s unclear how Merriman, who struggled with alcohol abuse and addictions, came into possession of them.

Janks’ mother divorced Merriman in 2008 after 13 years and multiple instances of domestic violence.

Del Portillo said Janks was “beyond freaking out” before finding the photos, and immediately began thinking about how to kill him.

Janks insisted in court that he died of natural causes.

Her attorney, Marc Carlos, said Merriman, the co-founder of a popular butterfly farm in Encinitas, died due to ill health and his own cocktail of sleeping pills.

His body was found outside his home on January 2 under a pile of trash. Toxicologists found a drug overdose in his body, but no evidence of strangulation — though prosecutors claimed Janks strangled him.

Jade Janks, who ran an interior design company in San Diego, allegedly drugged, suffocated and strangled her stepfather after discovering he had nude photos of her

Thomas Merriman, pictured here, was recovering from injuries sustained from a fall when he died

Carlos added, “Jade Janks loved her stepfather. Tom Merriman loved Jade Janks.

“Unfortunately, Tom Merriman was a troubled person and loved her in different ways.”

Merriman’s body was found by police under garbage bags outside his home in Solano Beach. Officers had gone to the residence to conduct a welfare check.

Prosecutors say Janks told others she killed Merriman.

A former friend of Janks, Sarah Jacobs, testified that Janks told her about the photo, but said that did not indicate that Merriman would face any repercussions.

Jacobs described the photo as Janks “scantily dressed.”

The prosecution said the discovery of the nudes left Janks “distraught” and “disturbed to the core”

A few days before he was released from the hospital, Janks was cleaning in Merriman’s apartment when she bumped into his computer, waking him up. Then she saw a nude photo she’d taken years before as a screensaver

In court this week, prosecutors showed messages Janks had sent to friends, one of them reading, “I just dosed him. Stopping for whiskey at Dixieland to stall. LMK’

They read, “I just dosed him. Stopping for whiskey at Dixieland to stall. LMK.’

‘He wakes up. I really don’t want to be the one doing this.’

“I can’t carry it alone and I can’t keep a kicking body in my trunk.”

“I’m about to club him on the head when he wakes up.”

‘I’m not strong enough. He’s very conscious now and I’m on my own.’

Janks’ lawyers say the photos were taken consensually with a boyfriend years earlier. It’s not clear how Merriman got the photos

Her lawyer admitted that Siplyak and Janks have hugged and kissed in the past, but have not had a sexual relationship

A friend who answered her call for help, Adam Siplyak, went to the house on New Year’s Eve but said he would not help her get rid of the body.

The next day he went to the police to tell what had happened.

Janks originally told him she needed help getting Merriman home because he was high on the pills.

However, when Siplyak showed up, she confessed what had happened.

The lead detective on the case, Lisa Brannan, said in court, “Ms. Janks told Mr. Siplyak that she killed her stepfather and she said, “I suffocated him with a bag and I strangled him.” She also said she gave him a lot of drugs.”

The detective continued, “She wanted his help getting the body out of her car.

“She wanted to take her stepfather to his house and put him in his bed.

“She wanted to look like he overdosed in his bed while he died in his bed.”

After refusing to help her, Siplyak said, “I have a son to raise.”

The arresting officer later testified, San Diego Sheriff’s Office Matthew Gibson, he said Janks was calm when she was arrested.

Toxicologist Raymond Gary was next to testify, saying Merriman had high levels of the sleeping drug zolpidem in his system

Janks was free on $1 million bail, albeit with a GPS ankle bracelet.

When her bail was set, prosecutors argued that the suspect has the financial means to flee and has connections in South Africa.

Janks biological father, Steve Janks, is originally from South Africa and now resides in Southern California.

She owns a startup interior design company, Jank Janks Interiors.

On the company’s website, she writes, “Your home is a reflection of you and Jade will help you express your personal style through a process that’s easy and fun!”

One bio also says, “You can count on Jade to hold your hand and make your project fun!”

Janks said she got her start in interior design by working for her father’s kitchen design company.

Janks, pictured here with her mother, Jeni, was released on $1 million bail earlier this year

A memorial to Thomas Merriman on the butterfly farm he set up with a friend in 2013

Merriman and Janks’ mother, Jeni, married in July 1995. The couple had a son together, Cash.

The victim had a daughter from a previous relationship.

Online records show that there were multiple cases of domestic violence in marriage between 2002 and 2008.

The couple filed for divorce several times during that time, finally filing for divorce in 2008.

Merriman founded the Butterfly Farm, a non-profit organization, in 2013 with his friend Pat Flanagan.

He told NBC San Diego in January: ‘Tom was just an all round good guy. He loved to be outside. He was very handy. He cared and he really gave a lot to the community.”