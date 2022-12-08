7 elements of interior design to brighten your living space

Many design elements balance an interior scheme for the finished look to seem aesthetically pleasing and functional. Design is a science and art. Addressing each can enhance the best features, compensate for flaws, and create an interior satisfying the eye and the sense of touch in the room. When your head is swimming with ideas for the interiors of your new home, figuring out where to start is tough.

Thankfully, keeping the following interior design elements in mind can solve most of your problems:

Light

This sets the mood in your room and closely associates with functionality. The sunlight streams through the windows and can make it airy and bright. Your work areas should capture natural light the most, while you can keep storage spaces in the darkest corners.

Space

Your room's dimensions, like length, width, and height, define the spaces to work. Leave some space for circulation pathways, and work with what is left. The furniture placement is essential to delineate activity areas. Drawing out a plan to scaled-down dimensions helps organise your ideas.

Colour

You should carefully select the wall colours since they have a powerful effect on your mood. Reds and yellows are energetic and vibrant colours, whereas greens and blues are cooling. A room designed around pastels and whites is peaceful and serene. Blend the hues in each space well, keeping in mind the shades that sync.

Line

When interior designers talk about the ‘lines’ in a room, they refer to the lines created by your furniture and furnishings. They can be straight, horizontal, vertical, angled, or curved and flowing. The interplay between these lines highlights the form and shape of your interior, creating harmony and contrast.

Form

You should look at the different forms in a room and how they harmonise. To create a form that blends well, you should clearly understand the lines within each space.

Texture

This is the feel or appearance of any surface varying from smooth and silky (like velvet), shiny and cold (like steel), or coarse and rough (like shag carpets). Fabrics, accessories, and furniture bring different textures into your interiors. For instance, smooth and glossy finishes and light colours bounce light and make a small room appear larger.

Pattern

They create visual interest and add drama and highlights to any room. They can be a part of the wallpaper designs, your area rug underfoot, or the material used for your sofa and drapes. A good design is incomplete without them.

Conclusion

