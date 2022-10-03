Interior Dept. to require body cams for law enforcement

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States Department of the Interior on Monday launched a series of new policies that would require thousands of law enforcement officers to wear body cameras, guarantee the release of footage in some critical incidents and limit the use of so-called no-knock. warrants.

The announcement comes after Home Secretary Deb Haaland launched a task force last year aimed at further building trust between law enforcement and the public. It also follows an executive order from President Joe Biden that targeted federal law enforcement agencies and required them to review and revise policies on the use of force.

The policy applies to the thousands of law enforcement officers who work for the Department of the Interior, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the National Park Service. The agency has approximately 3,100 permanent law enforcement officers.

While some federal agencies have already started launching body-camera programs — including some park rangers, park police and Fish and Wildlife officers — the federal government is lagging behind many local law enforcement agencies whose officers have been using body cameras for years.

One of the new policies specifically requires all Interior Department law enforcement officers who patrol or come into contact with the public to carry body-worn cameras and describes the Department’s intent to expedite the public release of video. following an incident resulting in serious injury or death .

Under the policy, officers or agents must activate the body-worn cameras “at the earliest possible opportunity of an interaction and must capture as much of the event as possible, beginning with the decision to engage a person or vehicle.” The camera must keep running until the event is over, the policy says.

According to the policy, “the Department of the Interior will strive to expedite the public release” of images following incidents involving “serious bodily injury or death to promote transparency and accountability”.

The Department of the Interior’s law enforcement weapons have come under critical scrutiny in recent years, especially the U.S. park police who… reproached in the report of an inspector general after officers used smoke grenades and pepperballs to clear racial justice protesters from an area in front of the White House in 2020. officers shot and killed an unarmed driver in northern Virginia in November 2017.

Another policy restricts the use of “no-knock” orders, which allow law enforcement officers to enter a home without announcing their presence. As the name implies, a warrant not to knock is an order from a judge that allows the police to enter a house without prior notice to the residents, such as ringing the bell or knocking on the door. In most cases, the law requires officers to knock and announce themselves before entering a private residence to execute a search warrant.

The updated policy – ​​similar to the policy implemented by the Ministry of Justice for his officers last year – follows the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylorwho was shot dead by police in her home during a warrant not to knock and whose death sparked months of mass protests against racial injustice in the police force and the treatment of black people in the United States.

The policy restricts the use of no-knock entries for cases where announcing the presence of federal officers “would create an imminent threat of physical assault to the officer and/or another person,” the Interior Department said. It also requires agents to get approval from regulators and a federal prosecutor before applying for a no-knock warrant.

The new policy also provides additional guidelines for the use of incidents of violence, stating that the policy would meet or exceed Department of Justice policies. It also requires law enforcement agencies to collect and report data on the number of violent incidents and reiterates bans on carotid restraints and strangleholds except when deadly force is allowed.

“Every day across the country, Department of the Interior law enforcement officers risk their lives to protect our communities, public lands and waters and critical resources,” Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau said. “By reforming police practices, the Department is helping to strengthen the unique bond law enforcement has with the communities they serve and move the nation forward toward community-based law enforcement.”

