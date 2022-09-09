Interior Dept. removes the word squaw from more than 600 locations on federal land

<!–

The US Department of the Interior said Thursday it had completed the removal of the word “squaw” from nearly 650 place names on federal land, saying the term should have been removed long ago.

The department had said in November last year that it was beginning a process to do away with the word, a term for Native women that many Native Americans find offensive.

“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming,” Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to head a cabinet office, said in a statement.

“That starts with the removal of racist and derogatory names that have been in federal locations for far too long,” she added.

More than 600 locations on federal land have been renamed. The changes include renaming California’s ‘Squaw Valley’ (above) the venue of the 1960 Winter Olympics, ‘Olympic Valley’

A map shows the nearly 650 locations on federal land that were renamed under the program

The Home Office said a task force set up to oversee the name changes has received more than 1,000 recommendations, including hundreds through consultations with nearly 70 tribes.

The agency published the list of new names on a department website. The changes include renaming California’s “Squaw Valley,” the site of the 1960 Winter Olympics, “Olympic Valley.”

In a separate process, the Home Office is also seeking public input on other derogatory terms in federal place names.

The federal government now refuses to use the banned term, instead using “sq___” in official communications.

The renaming attempt was first announced in February when the department launched a comment period and began reviewing replacement names.

The task force received more than 6,000 comments and another 300 comments through consultations with Indian countries.

Formerly known as Squaw Canyon in Utah, the area is now Wooden Shoe Canyon

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to run a cabinet office, led pressure to change the names, saying the move was long overdue

Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe in New Mexico, said she was grateful for the “task force’s work to ensure racist names like sq___ no longer have a place on our federal lands.”

She said she hoped to “make changes as soon as is reasonable” following a vote by the US board on geographic names.

The department is also reviewing the names of several cities, such as Squaw Harbor in Alaska, where there are “unique concerns” about the renaming, the statement said.

‘Squaw’ appears as a part of words in the Algonk languages ​​of Northeastern North America, where it means ‘woman’.

But it is now considered offensive by many because of its derogatory use by white people after the colonization of America.

For example, it was often used in depictions of native women reducing them to exotic objects.

‘Squaw Peak’ in Beaver County Utah is now officially known as ‘Porphyry Peak’

The federal government’s actions are also part of a wider move — last year the famed Squaw Valley ski resort near Lake Tahoe in California changed its name to Palisades Tahoe.

However, there have been attempts by some Native Americans to reclaim the word in its original, non-offensive form.

Quoted in a 2017 Indian Country Today article, Marge Bruchac, a University of Pennsylvania anthropologist of Abenaki Indian descent, defended its use.

“I understand the concern of Indian women who are offended by this word, but I respectfully suggest that we reclaim our language rather than let it be adopted.”