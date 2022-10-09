Interim Hockey Canada chair Andrea Skinner tenders resignation – Sportsnet.ca

Support for survivors

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault and needs help, those in Canada can find province-specific centers, crisis lines, and services here. A list of sources and references can be found for readers in America here.

Andrea Skinner, who has come under fire for how Hockey Canada handled allegations of sexual assault by two Canadian junior world teams, resigned as chairman of the board on Saturday.

“On closer inspection, it is clear to me from recent events that it makes no sense for me to continue volunteering my time as interim chairman or director of the organization,” Skinner said in a response. pronunciation. “Despite the recent challenges, I am delighted to have had the opportunity to cross paths with countless volunteers, dedicated people within the organization, sponsors and other stakeholders.”

Skinner, a Toronto attorney, replaced Michael Brind’Amour after he resigned as chairman of the board in August after Hockey Canada came under fire for its handling of allegations that the 2003 and 2018 junior world teams were involved. in group assaults.

The feeling was that Skinner, a relative newcomer to Hockey Canada after joining the board in 2020, would provide a fresh look at the structure of the national organization.

However, after a third hearing in Ottawa turned controversial between Skinner and MPs from the Heritage committee responsible for some of the organization’s funding, calls for large-scale change grew louder.

“I am focused on running the balance of my term as long as I feel I can be a positive voice for hockey and for change,” she told the committee on Tuesday. “I don’t know what my future plans are. I can tell you that I joined the board to be a part of meaningful and positive change and growth in hockey. I didn’t expect to be involved in politics. In some ways, this is a bit of a defining moment for me. I didn’t expect to be a lightning rod for extremists or to receive threatening and hostile emails. I came here to be positive. I spend time away from my children, my family and my work. So the short answer is, I don’t know.”

It is unclear who will replace Skinner as chairman of the board. The organization will elect a new chairman and eight directors on December 17.