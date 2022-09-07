Interest rate rises likely despite energy bill freeze says Bank of England

The chief economist of the Bank of England said on Wednesday that plans by Liz Truss to freeze energy bills for households and businesses will likely force the central bank to raise interest rates, despite curbing inflation in the coming months.

Asked by MPs on the House of Commons Treasury selection committee specifically about whether the package would mean higher interest rates, Huw Pill said: “In response to the question, will fiscal policies generate inflation – we are here to make sure they no inflation . . . Our job is to get inflation back on target.”

He added: “I wouldn’t push back [on the idea] that we have no work to do. We have something to do.”

Pill’s comments, who appeared alongside Governor Andrew Bailey and two other members of the Monetary Policy Committee, came after being repeatedly asked by MPs to comment on the new British Prime Minister’s expected £150bn bailout package. that will be covered by loans from the government. .

Bailey declined to comment specifically on the expected bailout, explaining that the government had yet to announce the measures, which Truss confirmed on Thursday. But he added: “We have to take the measures we need to take to meet the inflation target, just as if that were the consequences,” he explains that the bank’s focus has been on bringing inflation back to the target of 2 percent. .

Pill told the committee that the energy crisis is hitting households hard. “High gas prices impact income for the UK,” adding that if the pain were cushioned by more government borrowing, it would have two effects on inflation.

In the coming months, the effect of the energy bill freeze is likely to prevent inflation from rising much further this fall than the 10.1 percent level reached in July, he said. “This will lower headline inflation from what we forecast in our August report.”

But he added that interest rates were not dependent on price movements in the coming weeks. “Those very short-term implications for inflation may not be the most important from a monetary policy perspective. From the monetary policy point of view, it is what the implication of the package of measures is. . . for longer-term inflation,” Pill said.

He added that the likely result of freezing utility bills and lowering taxes would be to increase spending in the economy and “probably lead to slightly higher inflation”.

When asked whether a recession was necessary, all four BoE officials blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for Ukraine’s invasion of Ukraine and his decision to cut off gas supplies to Western Europe for the downturn they experienced this winter. expected in the UK.

However, Bailey accepted that the MPC hadn’t tried to offset a recession by cutting interest rates in August because its job was to worry about prices.

There were some disagreements among BoE officials about how quickly interest rates had to rise to offset the inflationary threat. Catherine Mann, one of the outside MPC members, said faster rate hikes would help lower inflation expectations, which she said had already risen too far.

However, another outside MPC member, Silvana Tenreyro, said that even if the BoE had kept rates at 1.25 percent in August instead of raising them to 1.75 percent, that would probably be enough to keep inflation at bay in the medium term. time to bring it back to target. term.

She was in the minority of one on the committee urging caution, adding that it was best to raise interest rates “slowly when there is a lot of uncertainty”.