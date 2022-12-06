Interest rate rise: Treasurer Jim Chalmers backs RBA boss as Aussies face mortgage stress

<!–

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has responded to calls for a major overhaul of the Reserve Bank axis interest rates rise to a 10-year high.

The RBA raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 3.1 percent on Tuesday, much to the chagrin of mortgage holders who have experienced eight straight rate hikes.

It comes as public scrutiny from RBA Governor Philip Lowe is at its highest as he apologized to Australians taking home loans after suggesting interest rates were unlikely to rise until 2024.

When asked on ABC Breakfast on Wednesday if he still believed Mr Lowe was the ‘right person’ for the job, Mr Chalmers said he was.

“He’s come out a few times now and explained why he said what he said and when he said it,” he said.

“The Reserve Bank and its governor operate independently of government comment and pressure.

“It’s my job to make sure the Reserve Bank has the best institutional arrangements to do its job the best it can.”

The Albanian government is currently reviewing the RBA and a list of recommendations will be reported in March next year.

Mr Chalmers said that while the effects of rate hikes are ‘immediately felt in people’s mortgages’, the effect on the economy is ‘taking a bit longer to kick in’.

In February 2021, Dr. Lowe explained the RBA’s decision to leave cash rates at historic lows until inflation reached the target range of 2 to 3 percent.

“The board does not expect these conditions to be met until 2024 at the earliest,” the statement reads.