Intercultural romantic relationships aid personal growth, researcher says

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Couples in cross-cultural romantic relationships take advantage of each other’s cultural differences as they are exposed to new perspectives, knowledge and identities, according to three recent studies by researchers at York University.

“Intercultural romantic relationships are becoming more common and while the obstacles such couples face are well documented, the factors that facilitate their success have been less studied,” said social psychologist Professor Amy Muise of the Faculty of Health at the University of York. senior author of a new article. “Our current research findings show that personal growth was associated with relationship quality and identity outcomes.”

“Growing together through our cultural differences: self-expansion in intercultural romantic relationships,” published today in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletinis a research paper based on studies using transversal, dyadic, over time, and experimental methods to understand the potential for growth through cultural sharing in a relationship.

The studies indicate that personal growth through a partner’s culture was uniquely related to identity outcomes, such as increased cultural awareness, beyond overall relationship growth. “In addition, actively sharing cultures and discussing their differences was linked to more cultural and relational self-expansion, which in turn predicted partners’ relationship quality and cultural identities differently,” emphasizes Muise, who also holds the York Research Chair in Relationships and Sexuality. .

These studies provide a first look at the role of self-expansion in cross-cultural relationships – showing that the way couples negotiate about their cultures is linked to both relational and personal outcomes.

More information:

Alexandria L. West et al, Growing together through our cultural differences: self-expansion in intercultural romantic relationships, Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin (2022). Alexandria L. West et al, Growing together through our cultural differences: self-expansion in intercultural romantic relationships,(2022). DOI: 10.1177/01461672221121508

Provided by the University of York

