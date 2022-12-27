Interactive Map: See Flight Cancellations at US Airports After the Southwest Fiasco

Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,500 flights Tuesday, causing chaos at airports across the country. Bay Area airports experienced some of the highest percentages of canceled arrivals as thousands of travelers tried to get home from the holidays.

A massive storm on Christmas weekend devastated air travel across the country, but Southwest’s woes have escalated into a staggering collapse that prompted an investigation by the US Department of Transportation, which called the rate of cancellations as “disproportionate and unacceptable”. Southwest workers also blamed aging scheduling software and staff shortages at the Dallas-based airline, which canceled far more flights than any other airline.

Explore this map to see how many inbound flights were canceled on Tuesday, according to data from FlightAware flight tracking website. The size of the circle indicates the number of canceled flights, while the color represents the percentage of canceled inbound flights. You can zoom in and/or click on the circles to see more details.