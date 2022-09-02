Interactive map predicts when fall foliage will appear across the US

Fall is just weeks away in the US, meaning the now green leaves will turn to warm hues of orange, yellow and red, and an interactive map predicts peak times to see one of nature’s most stunning displays.

While the fall foliage will make its way across the nation, New England is known for the annual show and the map predicts that October 10 will be the best time to see it – this is also the high point for New York, New Jersey and the states of the Great Lake.

Midwestern states will see the fall colors starting Oct. 24, but those in the South will have to wait until Nov. 7.

On November 21, however, only the southern regions of Texas and Florida will harbor foliage, while the leaves in the rest of the US will either be brown or have since fallen from the trees.

The predictive map uses a complex algorithm that calculates more than 37,000 pieces of information to predict when the fall peak will occur at the provincial level. October 10 is the high point for Washington, Montana, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Delaware, and New Jersey

The predictive map uses a complex algorithm that calculates more than 37,000 pieces of information to accurately predict when the fall peak will occur at the county level.

And while it’s not 100 percent accurate, it’s a tool used by avid leaf watchers to plan their annual trips to see the spectacular colors across the country.

The map, which can be viewed at SmokeyMountains.comwas created by David Angotti.

Angotti told DIYPhotography that the idea originated in 2013 when visitors to the Smoky Mountains asked when the leaves would start to change.

Midwestern states will enjoy the fall colors starting October 24. This includes Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Midwestern states will enjoy the fall colors starting October 24. This includes Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia. The green on the map marks trees that have not yet changed color and brown is past the peak, but the two shades of red indicate ‘near peak’ and ‘peak’

“Based on these questions, we built the first version of the Fall Leaf Map and have consistently improved it every year,” he continued.

The green on the map marks trees that have not yet changed color and brown is past the peak, but the two shades of red indicate ‘near peak’ and ‘peak’.

However, data has shown that climate change in the US and other parts of the world is leading to a decline early.

In northern Maine, where peak conditions usually arrive in late September, rangers reported less than 70 percent color change and moderate leaf drop in 2021.

The reason why climate change can be bad for fall foliage has a bit to do with plant biology.

When autumn arrives and the day length and temperature drop, the chlorophyll breaks down, losing its green color.

Most of the country will be well past peak times by November, but other states will only begin to see the changing colors, such as Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida

The green gives way to the yellow, red and orange hues that make for dramatic fall displays.

Dry summers can strain trees and cause their leaves to miss fall color altogether, and this year the US and parts of the world are being ravaged by intense drought.

Paul Schaberg, a research plant physiologist with the US Forest Service based in Burlington, Vermont, told AFP in 2021: “If climate change will mean significant drought, it means trees will close, and many trees will just disappear. drop their leaves.

‘Severe drought that really means the tree just can’t function — that doesn’t improve the color.

The leaves change as a way for the trees to protect themselves during the harsh, freezing temperatures.

If they didn’t lose their leaves, the vegetation would freeze during the winter months, eventually damaging and even killing the tree.

By the end of November, the southern regions of Texas and Florida will probably have their beautiful foliage

The tree begins by slowly closing the veins that carry water and nutrients to and from the leaves with a layer of new cells that form at the base of the petiole and protect the tree's limbs and body.

The tree begins by slowly closing the veins that carry water and nutrients to and from the leaves with a layer of new cells that form at the base of the petiole and protect the tree’s limbs and body.

Water and nutrients will then stop flowing to the leaf, causing it to die and fall off.

Bournemouth-based teacher Andy Brunning, author of Compound Interest, explains that the compounds — chlorophyll, carotenoids, flavonoids — are present in leaves year round, but are more noticeable this time of year.

Chlorophyll is the chemical compound responsible for the green discoloration of most leaves.

The chemical is held in chloroplasts in the cells of leaves and is an essential ingredient in photosynthesis, where plants use energy from the sun to convert carbon dioxide and water into sugars.

Plants need warm temperatures and sunlight to produce chlorophyll, so as fall sets in and the nights fall, chlorophyll production slows and existing amounts of chemical compounds in the leaves break down.

As a result, other compounds in the leaves stand out more, such as carotenoids and flavonoids, causing a color change.