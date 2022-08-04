Inter Milan’s transfer failings have left Dumfries, Skriniar and Dzeko ‘sad’ with San Siro limbo 

Troubles are mounting for Inter Milan as president Giuseppe Marotta has a squad full of players uncertain about their future after transfer market failures have left the club in a hole.

In a summer when their rivals Juventus, Roma and Lazio have been very proactive, the blue half of the San Siro have missed top goals like Gleison Bremer and Paulo Dybala.

They have managed to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club on loan, but ending Alexis Sanchez’s contract would have cost the club 80 per cent of the final year of his contract.

Things didn’t go according to plan for Giuseppe Marotta this summer, but he still has time

Alexis Sánchez looks set to move to Marseille after agreeing to his contract with Inter . to end

The club has around £33.7 million out of pocket and has not made a decision on how they want to recoup that money.

Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar seemed poised to move to PSG, but a fee dispute hampered the deal.

The French giants valued him at £50 million, but Marotta kept it at £58.7 million. His stubbornness cost him the chance to solve the club’s financial problems and now Skriniar is unsure of his future.

Milan Skriniar is one of Serie A’s most important defenders, but Inter would sell for the right price

The fact that Inter clearly tried to sign Bremer as a possible replacement does not help the club’s position at Skriniar either. He would like to go to PSG, but Marotta has his own agenda.

Denzel Dumfries is another player of value to the club, but they are clearly exploring how much they can get for him in the present day.

The Dutch fullback only joined Inter for around £12.5million last season, but as with Achraf Hakimi, his value has skyrocketed after one great season.

After just a year at Inter, Denzel Dumfries’ stock has skyrocketed, warning Europe’s elite

At 36, Dzeko knows he’s in the winter of his career and will probably be behind Lukaku

Cheslea is sniffing around the 26-year-old who considers himself expendable given manager Simone Inzaghi’s penchant for 3-5-2. Obviously, he’s not happy to be in limbo, as is Skriniar.

Then there is ex-Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko. The Bosnian left Roma last summer to take charge of Inter, scoring 13 goals in Serie A last season.

With the arrival of Lukaku, Dzeko will now play second fiddle to the man he was originally supposed to replace.

At 36, he doesn’t seem concerned with leaving San Siro in search of regular football. He is happy to cash in on the large salary that Marotta could earn back.