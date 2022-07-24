Inter Milan will sell Alexis Sanchez, Edin Dzeko and Denzel Dumfries this summer to raise funds

Inter Milan are looking for a handful of their players, including Alexis Sanchez, Edin Dzeko and Denzel Dumfries, in a bid to get money back to bolster the squad.

Chief executive Beppe Marotta is keen to stabilize the club’s financial accounts after struggling with several transfer negotiations this summer.

The hefty salary associated with Lukaku’s move has frozen Inter’s wage budget and forced the club to miss out on transfer targets Gleison Bremer and Paulo Dybala, who moved to Juventus and Roma respectively.

Striker Edin Dzeko has been put in the showcase of Inter because the club wants to raise money

Inter have confirmed to star players Nicolo Barella, Alessandro Bastoni, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martinez that their future will remain with San Siro next season.

Paris Saint-Germain have flirted with a transfer for Milan Skriniar, but their indecision has brought negotiations to a halt.

If Skriniar decides to stay at the club, Inter are expected to offer the centre-back a 20 per cent raise to motivate him to stay.

Sanchez has become a major economic problem for the Italian giants, due to his astronomical €6 million a year wage, and is rejecting lower contract renewal offers.

The Chilean is strongly considering a proposal from Marseille that would allow him to continue playing Champions League football, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Dzeko is under contract with San Siro until June 2023 and the striker has no interest in leaving Inter.

But as he is one of the club’s biggest earners, Marotta is keen to get him off the books, even if few clubs will offer the 36-year-old a comparable wage.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to make an offer for Dutchman Denzel Dumfries

Andrea Pinamoti is another Inter player for sale after his season-long loan spell at Empoli

The CEO has also put a €50 million price tag on Dumfries and would be happy to sell him at that valuation.

Manchester United are preparing for a bid to unite Erik ten Hag with his compatriot Gazzetta dello Sportalthough the Red Devils are believed to be proposing less than the desired €50 million.

And 23-year-old striker Andrea Pinamonti, who was loaned to Empoli last season, is reportedly linked with moves to Atalanta and Monza.

A deal is expected to be worth between 12 and 18 million euros.