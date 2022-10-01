Inter Milan fans are ALREADY losing patience with Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is experiencing a downward trend that threatens to destroy his career.

From beautiful swan to ugly duckling, unhappy and not very focused, since he first left Inter Milan, he has endured an incredible series of setbacks that have weakened his talent.

Today, even Inter fans have lost patience with him and fear that Thomas Tuchel’s warnings about him during his time at Chelsea could be the prelude to an irreversible technical and tactical crisis.

The feeling is that Lukaku is not the same player who brought the opposing goalkeepers to their knees and devoured the field as if it were a delicious ‘Milanese cutlet’ (Cotoletta Milanese) served in the restaurants overlooking the Duomo.

His return to Inter was very painful and his desire to return to Italy essentially locked him out of Chelsea’s line-up for six months, while also causing economic problems for Inter.

Lukaku’s salary is one of the highest in Serie A and the highest ever for Inter, which, however, can take advantage of Italy’s growth spree to cut taxes on his wages.

According to Gazzetta dello SportLukaku will have to postpone his return to action as he will miss the confrontation with Jose Mourinho’s Roma and the decisive upcoming Champions League encounter against Barcelona.

The Belgian striker continues his recovery at Pinetina, while Nerazzurri fans are divided over the physical condition of a player who appears to have been released from Chelsea due to his numerous physical problems.

WHAT HAPPENS TO LUKAKU?

The former Chelsea star seems to be living in a nightmare: he finds himself in the midst of a perfect storm between physical problems, bad luck and a bad environmental impact in Serie A.

His way of playing seems to have changed and his attitude to cover the field with speed seems to have ended up in the desk drawer of the memories of a player who looks old and even physically injured.

His eyes don’t shine like they did 12 months ago and he too is probably frustrated by the difficult situation the team is going through, partly due to his injuries. In September, Lukaku never played, missing matches against Cremonese, Milan, Turin and Udinese, in addition to Champions League matches with Bayern and Viktoria Plzen.

Without the Belgian giant, Inter has lost the lead and all their opponents are ready to sink their battleship.

In the three defeats in seven days that Inter suffered, Lukaku was off the pitch and this shows how important a striker like him can still be.

It is necessary to regenerate his head and body and not leave him to a slow decay in the worst moment of his Italian career.

In Italy, Lukaku is widely believed to have managed his injury with little professionalism.

According to the Nerazzurri fans, Lukaku should not have gone to Belgium for the first few days after the physical problem emerged and instead should have stayed in Italy to treat himself and recover as quickly as possible.

TUCHEL AND INZAGHI – COACHES LOCATING THE TEAM ABOVE ONE PLAYER

The question is simple. Why did Lukaku enjoy the best moments of his career, both with Antonio Conte as coach and with the Belgian national team? The answer could be just as simple: his favorite coaches are the ones who have chosen to use him as a reference striker, as the top player to build the team.

Tuchel has always regarded Lukaku as a great player who has a duty to respect the tactics and character of the team. Here Simone Inzaghi shares the same values ​​as the German coach and does not accept that a single player can radically change the impact of his team in a match.

Inzaghi and Tuchel’s tactical attitude did not enhance his qualities, while Antonio Conte’s approach and his 3-5-2, based on counter-attacks, allowed to hide the player’s technical and tactical flaws, turning him into a star. .

Lukaku was taken back after 12 months of separation from Chelsea to restore the vigor of the golden years before the attack, but so far his purchase has been a technical, tactical and most importantly financial flop.

At Conte, Lukaku was constantly on the attack and was ready to receive all the assists from the two full-backs, while at Inter today he is tasked with taking an active part in every move.

Lukaku has technical limits and compared to Edin Dzeko and Lautaro, Martinez has a physical structure that is difficult to transform right away. Inzaghi’s team is full of problems but would need vitamin ‘L’ to restore the strength lost since Lukaku’s injury.

ALL LUKAKU .’S MISTAKES

When he returned to Inter’s ‘Pinetina’ training ground and was greeted by the scales in the locker room, his weight negatively surprised all of Inter’s medical staff: over 103kg which he stayed on while Conte was on the bench.

As Gazzetta dello Sport Recalls that Lukaku returned to Italy with a fat mass higher than his usual standard and this had a negative impact on Italian football, where diets and the weight of the individual players are the starting point for all the exercises and activities needed during the weekly training sessions .

So far the ‘marriage’ with Inter has not gone well and this aspect also seems to bother Inter executives who, to bet on Lukaku, dropped the option to buy Paulo Dybala, now at Roma.

In football, everything can change in the blink of an eye, but Lukaku is currently not walking and running, causing a lot of trouble for a team that needs him.

DIET HELPFUL IF LUKAKU HAS CONSTANT MUSCLE PROBLEMS

Inter-nutritionist Matteo Pincella has prepared for him a personalized plan based on bresaola and black rice, targeted physical training and the total elimination of sweets. On Lukaku’s menu, we mainly find chicken as a favorite food and sweet potatoes that are rich in vitamins.

Also on the menu are turkey, fish, eggs and, of course, plenty of fruits and vegetables. Just as Lukaku was about to return to 100 percent of his form, a muscle injury affected his contribution to the team.