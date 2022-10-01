Inter Miami: Gonzalo Higuain’s late goal clinches win against Toronto and keeps playoff hopes alive

Gonzalo Higuain scored another late goal in the 86th minute to lift the visiting Inter Miami to a critical 1-0 win over Toronto FC on Friday night.

Robert Taylor and Jean Mota helped set up Higuain’s team-leading 14th goal of the season. It was his 12th goal in his last 14 games and the third consecutive goal in the 80th minute of the game.

Miami remained seventh in the Eastern Conference battle for seven playoff spots, even pulling on points with sixth place Orlando and three ahead of eighth place Columbus.

The Herons follow Orlando on the target differential’s second tiebreak and entered the weekend ahead of Columbus with the first tiebreak of total wins.

They have now won three in a row, playing their last two at home against Orlando on Wednesday and Montreal on October 9.

Quentin Westberg made four saves for Toronto (9-17-7, 34 points), which dropped his fourth game in a row. Toronto was already eliminated in the game after the season, but tried to keep the fourth out of the season.

Lorenzo Insigne may have had the best chance for the hosts just before half-time, but shot high.

Miami was the clear aggressor over 90 minutes and especially in the second half. The Reigers were eventually rewarded for their efforts four minutes before the end.

Taylor attacked from the right to start the series, linking up with former Toronto playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo, who then saw Mota to his left.

Mota returned the ball to Taylor, who had continued his run to the penalty area, then Taylor crossed over to Higuain just past the penalty mark.

Higuain made a cunning fake right to dodge a defender, then took the ball to the left and shot a low finish between Westberg and the right post.

The goal was coming. Mota struck the outside of the post with an excellent free kick from just outside the penalty area in the 50th minute. In the 73rd, Pozuelo replaced Ariel Lassiter at halftime, but was denied at close quarters by Westberg.