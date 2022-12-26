Intense atmospheric river to bring flooding, 60mph winds to Bay Area

Flooding and strong winds are forecast as a powerful riverine atmospheric storm makes its way through the Bay Area early this week, which could make road conditions difficult for Tuesday’s commuters.

High-intensity showers and gusty winds are expected to begin Monday afternoon in the North Bay and move south through the Bay Area through Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The coastal mountain ranges of Sonoma and Santa Cruz are forecast to receive up to five inches of rain, and lower-lying regions in San Jose, San Francisco, and the East Bay could see an inch or two of rain that could cause road closures and localized flooding. .

A flood watch is scheduled to begin Monday night for the North Bay, downtown San Francisco and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

This storm came from Guam in the western Pacific Ocean and is often called the “Pineapple Express,” meaning the wet weather and winds will not bring freezing temperatures to the Bay Area and will keep highs largely in the 50s. superiors and the minims in the 40 .

Tuesday morning commuters in the South Bay could face “nasty” showers on their way to work and should be careful, Brian Garcia, a meteorologist with the San Francisco Bay Area office of the National Weather Service, said in a video. posted on Twitter.

Informative video about the storm.📽️

Take a look at this 4 minute summary where we talk about rain, wind and high waves.https://t.co/mc51dsNHbl#cawx — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 26, 2022

“Be careful,” Garcia said. “Make sure you take care of yourself, take care of each other, and by all means be good to each other.”

Strong winds will plow through the region Monday night, peaking at 60 mph in Diablo and Mt. Helena, and 30 to 40 mph in the southern and eastern bay. The winds are forecast to die down Tuesday morning.

The Bay Area is set to get a bit of a break in the rain and showers Tuesday morning before they return later in the afternoon and last through Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

The NWS issued a high surf advisory and beach hazard statement for coastal regions that will last all day Monday and Tuesday.

While this initial storm system is forecast to end Tuesday, the Bay Area will face more rain and cloudy weather through New Year’s Eve. An “unsettled” weather pattern will bring scattered showers across the area almost every day into the new year.

As this weather system makes its way through the Bay Area, most of the country is still recovering from a major winter storm that brought record sub-zero temperatures and intense icy conditions. The weather killed at least 48 people through the United States.

While the Bay Area didn’t feel the arctic blast, local airports canceled hundreds of flights amid domestic air travel woes that have left thousands stranded at airports across the country struggling to get home for the holidays. .

Nearly 40% of flights at San Jose Mineta International Airport were delayed, with Oakland International Airport averaging 50-minute delays to its flights, according to Flight Aware.

Snowfall in Tahoe and the upper Sierra Nevada could reach up to three feet, with the first batch of snow reaching 7,500 feet. As the week gets colder, snow levels will fall between 4,500 and 5,500 feet.

Skiers should beware of strong gusts of wind that can reach 65 to 85 miles per hour on the mountain peaks.