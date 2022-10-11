Intel’s 13th-gen NUC isn’t as weeny as its predecessors

Intel has teased its upcoming NUC 13 Extreme PC, the latest addition to the NUC (Next Unit of Computing) family of small-form-factor computers and barebone computer kits. The PC codenamed Raptor Canyon was unveiled at TwitchCon last weekend, as reported by VideoCardz, and Notably, it features a significantly larger design than its predecessor to support larger graphics cards.

A teardown of the upcoming PC was performed on the convention floor, giving us an indication of its increased size compared to previous models within Intel’s NUC range. It confirmed that Raptor Canyon can support up to a full desktop Core i9 processor and up to 64GB of DDR5 memory. Graphics cards with 2.5 and 3 slots are also supported, with an undisclosed Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series installed during the presentation. There is no mention that the system can support Nvidia’s recently released RTX 40 series, which is a much chunkier design than previous generations of GPU releases.

Due to its larger size, the Intel NUC 13 Extreme can support a triple-slot desktop GPU with a length of up to 12 inches. Image: VideoCardz / Intel

Intel has increased the size of the next-gen NUC Extreme from the 8L chassis on the previous-generation version to a 13.9L chassis for the 13th-gen NUC gaming PC. This larger-capacity PC doesn’t spell the end of Intel’s typically miniscule form factor, though, as the Extreme series was designed as a full desktop replacement system, and less powerful models like the NUC 12 Enthusiast and NUC 12 Pro series are still rocking the familiar. pint size design.