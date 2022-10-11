Intel’s 13th-gen NUC isn’t as weeny as its predecessors
Intel has teased its upcoming NUC 13 Extreme PC, the latest addition to the NUC (Next Unit of Computing) family of small-form-factor computers and barebone computer kits. The PC codenamed Raptor Canyon was unveiled at TwitchCon last weekend, as reported by VideoCardz, and Notably, it features a significantly larger design than its predecessor to support larger graphics cards.
A teardown of the upcoming PC was performed on the convention floor, giving us an indication of its increased size compared to previous models within Intel’s NUC range. It confirmed that Raptor Canyon can support up to a full desktop Core i9 processor and up to 64GB of DDR5 memory. Graphics cards with 2.5 and 3 slots are also supported, with an undisclosed Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series installed during the presentation. There is no mention that the system can support Nvidia’s recently released RTX 40 series, which is a much chunkier design than previous generations of GPU releases.
Intel has increased the size of the next-gen NUC Extreme from the 8L chassis on the previous-generation version to a 13.9L chassis for the 13th-gen NUC gaming PC. This larger-capacity PC doesn’t spell the end of Intel’s typically miniscule form factor, though, as the Extreme series was designed as a full desktop replacement system, and less powerful models like the NUC 12 Enthusiast and NUC 12 Pro series are still rocking the familiar. pint size design.
At TwitchCon, Intel said it would provide more detailed information for the NUC 13 Extreme within “a few weeks.” In anticipation, Mark Walton, EMEA Comms Manager at Intel, confirmed: The edge that Raptor Canyon supports 13th Gen Intel Core processors with 125W and triple 12-inch graphics, as well as dual-channel DDR5 memory and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E. Intel expects the first units to be available in Q4 2022, with more rolling out through early 2023. As such, we can probably expect full specs, pricing and release date before the end of the year.