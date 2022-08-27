Intelligence chief WILL assess potential national security risks posed byMar-a-Lago documents

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines has told Congress that the U.S. intelligence community will conduct a damage assessment of the treasure trove of classified material kept for more than a year at former President Trump’s golf club in Florida.

The assurance, contained in a letter to House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. Carolyn Maloney and House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, is the first indication that the Biden administration will evaluate potential national security risks.

It comes after a heavily redacted document released Friday revealed that 15 boxes of documents returned from Mar-a-Lago contained 184 classified documents, 67 confidential documents and 25 top secret documents.

Included in the hoard were documents that could compromise “clandestine human sources” — the kind of information that could pose a serious risk to people providing secrets to the U.S. government.

Haines told the two panel chairmen that her office will conduct an “assessment of the potential risk to national security that would arise from the disclosure of the relevant documents,” according to a letter dated Friday.

The two committee chairs said the unsealed affidavit “confirms our grave concern that among the documents stored at Mar-a-Lago were documents that could endanger human resources.” It is crucial that the [Intelligence Community] act quickly to assess and, if necessary, mitigate the damage done – a process that should run in parallel with the DOJ’s criminal investigation.”

Maloney had stepped up the pressure for a review on Friday when she tweeted that Trump’s “reckless handling of our country’s most sensitive documents endangered our national security and blatantly violated the Presidential Records Act.”

She said it made such a review “even more urgent.”

Schiff tweeted Friday: “The redacted affidavit makes it clear that Trump has kept highly classified national defense information in a public resort. As if that wasn’t alarming enough, some weren’t even in folders, just mixed in with news snippets and other debris. The IC must immediately make a damage assessment.’

Mar-a-Lago is a private club where Trump lives. Paying members can bring guests, attend benefits, or even host weddings.

The “BUILDINGS are not authorized to store classified information,” notes the newly unsealed documents.

Politics first reported the letter, dated Friday, on Saturday.

The White House has declined to say whether there was any security risk due to daily revelations about hundreds of government documents held at Mar-a-Lago, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Biden both emphasizing the independence of the Justice Department. and insist that the White House was not informed in advance of the FBI’s raid in August.

“Nobody in the White House was notified,” Jean-Pierre said.

The new review requires Justice Department intelligence officials and lawyers to search documents to assess any secrets that may have been compromised during their storage in a club. Haines’ letter suggests that a Justice Department team, separate from the agency’s detectives, who are working on the case, would be used.

President Joe Biden spends the weekend in Wilmington. He mocked the Trump Camp Classification Authority’s claims of invalidating the case

Former President Donald Trump ripped off the FBI and the judge who signed the warrant for the search of his Florida home

The Justice Department released the redacted affidavit detailing the reasons leading to the August raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and said 14 of the 15 boxes collected earlier in the year were contain classified information.

The DOJ’s reasons for the editorials were also heavily redacted

The documents reveal a months-long period in which the National Archives were requested to return government documents from Mar-a-Lago

Biden on Friday mocked a claim by members of the Trump camp that the president has the authority to release material, which would prevent any violation of the law.

The search warrant indicated that the FBI was investigating the Espionage Act’s provisions regarding the removal and destruction of government documents. The affidavits show that the government can rely on authorities that go beyond just those concerned with whether or not the government is classified.

“I just want to know, I’ve released everything in the world. I am chairman. I can do it – Come on! Everything released?’ Biden said Friday as he prepared to leave the city.

‘I’m not going to comment. I mean, because I don’t know the details. I don’t even want to know. I’ll leave that to the Justice Department,” Biden said.

According to Haines’ letter, the Department of Justice and her office are “working together to facilitate a classification review of relevant material, including those recovered during the search.”

It would be done in a way that “will not unnecessarily interfere with the DOJ’s ongoing criminal investigation,” she wrote.

Haines’s commitment comes amid new revelations from the documents US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart has ordered release.

The materials contain an accurate record of the extent of classified or classified information stored in the private club for over a year.

In all, Trump had 184 classified documents, 67 confidential, 25 top secret and handwritten boxed notes returned to the National Archives, according to the document stating that the FBI had “probable reason to believe evidence of obstruction would be found.” at his Florida home.

The FBI also conducted the search, fearing that releasing classified documents could endanger “clandestine human resources.”

“Based on my education and experience, I know that documents classified at these levels typically contain NDI,” the signer’s affidavit reads, using the acronym for National Defense Information. “Several documents also contain what appears to be FPOTUS’s handwritten notes,” the agent added, referring to Trump.

A ‘preliminary triage’ revealed that officers saw documents marked ‘HCS, FISA, ORCON, NORORN and SI’.

Each of those abbreviations refers to a different kind of information that the government wants to protect in some way.

“HUMINT Control Systems” or HCS refers to information “intended to protect intelligence derived from clandestine human sources, commonly referred to as human intelligence,” notes the DOJ.

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act or FISA information is intended to protect information from the country’s overseas intelligence-gathering techniques.

The DOJ said it kept large portions of documents redacted to protect the identities of civilian witnesses and members of law enforcement, including FBI agents, and fears it would erode confidence in the government’s investigation.

In summary, the government has well-founded concerns that steps could be taken to frustrate or otherwise disrupt this investigation if the facts in the affidavit are disclosed prematurely,” the document said.

The affidavit also states that Trump’s Florida home did not have a safe place to secure the documents, so officers asked him to lock down the basement where they were kept.

On Truth Social, he sent a long-winded message in which he first noted: ‘Affidavit heavily redacted!!!’

“Nothing mentioned on ‘Nuclear,’ a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI and DOJ, or our close working relationship related to document turnover – WE GIVE THEM A LOT,” Trump wrote.