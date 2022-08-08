Intel launches Arc Pro GPUs that are designed for workstations and pro apps

Intel today launches its Arc Pro series of GPUs, designed primarily for high-performance desktop workstations and laptops. The Intel Arc Pro A40 and A50 both will be available for workstations, while the A30M will be available in professional laptops. All three GPUs are capable of hardware-based ray tracing and AV1 hardware acceleration – and are designed with AI tasks and creator apps like Adobe Premiere Pro in mind.

The Intel Arc Pro A40 comes in a small, single-slot form factor with 3.5 teraflops of graphics power, eight ray tracing cores, and 6GB of GDDR6 memory. Intel is targeting slim workstations or small form factor PCs with this GPU.

The larger A50 steps up to a dual-slot form factor, 4.8 teraflops of graphics power, eight ray-tracing cores, and 6GB of GDDR6 memory. Due to the two-slot design, it is probably more suitable for traditional workstations. Both workstation GPUs will also include four Mini DisplayPorts for multi-monitor configurations. Intel supports two monitors at 8K 60Hz, one at 5K 240Hz, two at 5K 120Hz or four at 4K 60Hz.

While you can technically play games on these GPUs, they are not designed for gaming. Instead, Intel optimizes it for professional tasks and creator apps like Blender, HandBrake, Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve Studio, and many more. Intel aims to get these GPUs certified for applications in engineering and construction, architecture and manufacturing. These GPUs also support full AV1 hardware acceleration, which Intel calls an industry first.

The Mobile A30M GPU will feature 3.5 teraflops of graphics performance, eight ray-tracing cores, and 4 GB of GDDR6 memory. It is designed to use between 35 and 50 watts of peak power, and the display outputs depend on OEM laptop configurations.

Intel has raised low expectations for its recently launched consumer gaming GPUs, and the company isn’t giving any indications on workstation performance yet. Intel says its Arc Pro line of GPUs will be available from mobile and desktop partners later this year.