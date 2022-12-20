Insurer shuns The Hut Group in fresh blow to founder Matt Moulding

<!–

Troubled THG has suffered another blow after an insurer reduced coverage from its providers.

Allianz Trade, one of the UK’s leading credit insurers, has in recent weeks reduced the amount of cover for suppliers in the e-commerce group.

Suppliers use credit insurance to protect themselves if a company goes bankrupt between placing an order and paying for it.

Pressure: Allianz Trade’s decision to reduce coverage for THG suppliers is the latest headache for the company and its founder Matt Molding (pictured with his wife Jodie)

If coverage cannot be guaranteed, they will typically require payment for orders in advance, putting additional pressure on a company’s cash reserves.

Allianz informed THG’s providers of the decision in recent weeks, though it will still provide some coverage and has not cut it entirely.

Clothing brands Asos and Ted Baker saw coverage cuts among their providers along with online appliance seller AO World.

Allianz also dropped coverage for suppliers to fast fashion firm Boohoo last month.

The insurer’s decision is the latest headache for THG – formerly known as The Hut Group – and its founder Matt Moulding.