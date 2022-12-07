Insulting note left by thief at Sydney Seaforth Community Centre: Rachel Simons

<!–

‘A broke university student’ is devastated after her Apple MacBook Pro was stolen from her workplace, with the thief leaving an abusive letter.

Rachel Simons, who works as an after-school carer at the Seaforth Community Center on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, said she lost her new laptop and speakers when the center was robbed Tuesday night.

She posted the note found at the scene, written with pink felt-tip pen, on social media on Wednesday in the hope of finding the perpetrator.

The note, which had sad emojis drawn on it, read: “Sorry to take security seriously. Blame the council and get money back for your laptops. Sowwy.’

Ms Simons said that if the perpetrator came forward with her computer, which has all of her work on it, she would not prosecute them.

“I’m a broke college student and I don’t have the money to buy a new one and I need it for next semester,” said Rachel Simons (pictured)

“If anyone recognizes this writing or if you see a kid with a new laptop or new speakers (blue UEboom, black EFM Austin), please let me know,” she said.

“Otherwise the forensic team will fingerprint the paper and find out who took it and prosecute.”

Mrs Simons told Nine News her colleague called her on Wednesday to tell her that her computer was gone after a break-in.

“I’m just so upset,” Ms. Simons said.

“I’m a broke college student and I don’t have the money to buy a new one and I need it for next semester.”

The laptop, which she bought three months ago and had yet to pay off, was used for work purposes, but because it was also her own personal device, it is not covered by the center’s insurance.

Rachel Simons, who works as an after-school carer at the Seaforth Community Center on Sydney’s Northern Beaches (pictured), said she lost her new laptop and speakers when the center was robbed Tuesday night

Ms Simons (pictured with a dog) said if the perpetrator came forward with her computer, which has all of her work on it, she would not prosecute them.

NSW Police are investigating the alleged theft and break-in and are urging anyone with information to contact police.

“Between 2.50pm on Tuesday and 6.45am on Wednesday, police were informed that a laptop and loudspeaker were stolen from a community center in Baringa Avenue, Seaforth,” a NSW police spokesman told Daily Mail Australia.

“Northern Beaches Police Area Command agents have been notified and an investigation has been launched.”