Instagram will now run ADS on the Explore page and in profile feeds to combat declining revenues

Instagram will start showing ads in profile feeds and on the homepage of Explore, parent company Meta revealed.

The new ad spaces are reportedly being launched to counter the platform’s declining revenues.

According to CNBCMeta is trading at its lowest level since 2019, due to a combination of increasing competition from TikTok and a privacy update from Apple that curbed targeted advertising.

In Tuesday’s announcement, Mark Zuckerberg’s company also mentioned other updates to its advertising products, such as the addition of augmented reality advertising to Instagram.

It said: “We are investing in a discovery ecosystem that generates customer connection, product demand and brand interest.

“To help businesses tell their story and reach new customers, we’re launching new ad placements and formats on Instagram.”

Instagram will start showing ads in profile feeds and on the Explore homepage, parent company Meta has revealed. The new ad spaces are said to be in an effort to reverse the declining revenue the platform has been experiencing

The Explore home page of the app is the grid that users see when they first click the magnifying glass icon to open the Explore tab (left). Although the profile feed is the feed of content produced after a post is clicked on someone’s profile (right)

WHERE CAN I START SEEING ADS ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK NOW? Instagram Explore page: This is the grid that users see when they first open the Explore tab by clicking the magnifying glass. This shows messages from accounts you don’t follow. Profile feeds: This is the feed of content generated after a user goes to an Instagram profile and clicks on a post. facebook Roll: These are in the form of ‘post-loop’ ads, which are short video ads that play immediately after a reel ends. There will also be ‘image carousel ads’, which are galleries of horizontally scrolling image ads that appear at the bottom of a reel.

The number of ads an Instagram user has to scroll through varies from person to person, but they appear in places they haven’t been before.

An Instagram spokesperson told Engadget: “The number of ads on the platform depends on how people use Instagram.

“We keep a close eye on people’s sentiment, both for advertising and overall commerce.”

The Explore home page of the app is the grid users see when they first click the magnifying glass icon to open the Explore tab.

While the profile feed is the feed of content produced after a post is clicked on someone’s profile.

Advertising space on the Explore homepage is already available for businesses to purchase, while Meta is currently only testing ads in profile feeds.

For the latter, the company is also testing an opportunity for creators to monetize ads that appear in their own profile feeds.

Reaction to the secret announcement has not been positive, with Instagram users furious at the prospect of their feeds becoming clogged with ads.

One Twitter user wrote sarcastically, “”We want MORE ADS on Instagram!” no Instagram user ever said.”

But another slightly more optimistic Tweet said: ‘Can’t wait for the chaos’

Reaction to the secret announcement has not been positive, with Instagram users furious at the prospect of their feeds becoming clogged with ads

After a user interacts with an ad, Instagram now shows ads from other related companies chosen by a machine learning algorithm.

This is in response to the introduction of Apple’s “App Tracking Transparency” (ATT) feature with iOS 14.5, which limited Instagram’s ability to use personal data to target ads.

ATT has forced app developers to be more transparent about what personal data they collect and share with third parties for advertising purposes.

Meta is also launching the open beta test of Augmented Reality (AR) ads in both Feed and Stories.

The company said that by purchasing an AR ad, “brands can encourage people to interact with an effect through their environment, such as testing furniture in their home or testing a car.”

According to CNBC, Meta is trading at its lowest point since 2019 and is thought to be the result of competition from TikTok and a privacy update from Apple that restricts targeted ads

Meta is also experimenting with new ad formats in Facebook, the other largest social networking platform.

One of these is “post-loop” ads – skippable ads that last between four and 10 seconds and play after a Facebook reel ends and before the reel is replayed.

The others are ‘image carousel’ ads; between two and ten horizontally scrolling image ads that appear at the bottom of the Facebook Reels content.

The release of the new ad spaces comes after Meta reported its first-ever quarterly revenue decline in the second quarter of 2022.

During the conference call CEO Zuckerberg announced these disappointing results to investors: “Reels is not yet generating the same pace as Feed of Stories.

“So in the short term, the faster Reels grows, the more revenue it actually has from surfaces that generate more revenue.”