Thursday, December 8, 2022
Instagram will finally help creators understand why they’re failing

by Jacky
by Jacky
Instagram is updating the account status feature to better inform business and creator accounts why some of their posts are being suppressed as it strives to be more transparent with users.

These accounts now know which of their posts are “eligible to be recommended” by Instagram’s algorithm to non-followers on other parts of the platform. This includes places like the Explore page, Reels, and In-Feed recommendations. On the other hand, Instagram will also let accounts know why their content is not recommended by, for example, explaining how it violates the Community Guidelines, according to the announcement (opens in new tab). This information can also be found at Instagram’s Creators Page (opens in new tab); it’s just more prominent than before.

