Instagram users express outrage after social media platform crashes

Frustrated Instagram users were yesterday forced to use other social media to vent their anger after the app repeatedly crashed.

Many reported that the app did not work after being opened, despite several attempts.

Normal troubleshooting steps such as turning the phone off and on or deleting the app and reinstalling it failed to fix the problem.

Some were shocked that they had actually been locked out for three days, while the owner Meta had remained silent on the matter. The hashtag ‘Instagram down’ started trending on Twitter, with one critic commenting: ‘Hellooo?? It’s been three days. Any solution?’

Another wrote: ‘How much longer will it take to update their damn app’, one threatened to ‘go back to MySpace if this isn’t fixed. I’ve been off my IG since Monday.’

Businesses that rely on the platform for marketing also vented their frustration online.

One owner wrote: ‘My Instagram keeps closing after a second.’ Another user complained: ‘Over 24 hours it hasn’t worked! I literally can’t even do my job.

‘You can’t contact them for support (sic) and they still refuse to acknowledge the problem.’ The Federation of Small Businesses said social media platforms such as Instagram provide a valuable marketing tool that allows members to compete with firms with large advertising budgets.

Online tech sites suggested the meltdown was caused by an update to Instagram that was rolled out across the platform this week.

Some claimed that iPhone users on the iOS 16 version of software or later were vulnerable, while those on earlier versions did not have the same problems. But Android phones including Google Pixel, Samsung and Huawei were also affected.

Downdetector, the real-time outage information service, recorded a large number of outages on Tuesday and yesterday, with 91 percent complaining about the app.

About eight percent said they had trouble logging in, and two percent had difficulty posting images and other content.

Some users also highlighted a bug where the app icon on their phone screen alerted them to an in-app notification even though there wasn’t one.

Suggestions to work around the issue included uninstalling and reinstalling the app and letting it run in the background instead of shutting it down. The meltdown follows a similar incident on September 22, where some users reported repeated crashes.

Instagram then told users: ‘Sorry for the inconvenience and hang out!’

The problem was solved the same day. Meta, which also owns Facebook and WhatsApp, declined to respond to a request for comment yesterday.

Almost half of the UK population has an Instagram account. Most users are aged 25-34.

The site has more than 25 million active business profiles worldwide and generates £3.6 billion in advertising revenue in the UK alone.