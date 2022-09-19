Instagram model claims she had an affair with married Adam Levin

An Instagram model has claimed she had a year-long affair with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, who later reportedly asked if he could name his new baby with wife Behati Prinsloo after her.

Sumner Stroh, 23, shared details about her alleged illicit relationship with the married pop rock singer, in a TikTok video uploaded Monday.

“Essentially I had an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret supermodel,” she said, referring to Levine’s wife Behati, 34, who is now pregnant with the couple’s third child.

‘I was young and naive then. And I mean, frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene as I am now, so I was definitely easy to manipulate.’

Prior to Sumner’s revelations, the couple, who founded tequila brand Calirosa in 2021, appeared to be having one of the strongest marriages in show business. They are pictured at the Calirosa launch party in November 2021 – two months after Levine’s rendezvous with Sumner

The glamorous model shared screenshots from Instagram messages from Levine, who told her, “It’s unreal how damn hot you are. Like it’s driving me crazy.’

“You’re 50 times hotter in person,” he added.

Stroh claimed she and Levine saw each other for “about a year,” before the two lost contact “over a period of “months.”

But, she revealed, the 43-year-old musician would return to her life later this year, when he messaged her again to say he was expecting another child with his wife of eight.

Instagram posts shared by Stroh show the singer admitted he was stunned by how ‘hot’ she was after they first met

She shared a screenshot where Levine revealed that his wife was expecting their third child and asked Sumner if he could name the child after her, leaving her shocked.

And to her surprise, the heavily tattooed singer asked her if he could name the child Sumner if it turned out to be a boy—a request that horrified her.

“Okay, serious question. I’m having another baby and if so [a] Boy, I really want to call it Sumner. Do you think that’s okay? DEAD seriously,” Levine said, according to a screenshot of the messages.

Upon receiving the bizarre message, Stroh said she felt “in hell.”

“I mean, my morale was subconsciously affected. I was completely manipulated,” she said in the TikTok video that has since gone viral.

Stroh said a friend she confided in about the affair and sent the screenshots to threatened to make her story public, leaving her determined to tell her story herself.

“I wanted to handle this privately. I never wanted to come forward because of course I know the implications of doing what I do, making money the way I do and being an Instagram model.

“I had recklessly sent some screenshots to some friends I thought I trusted and tried to sell one of them to a tabloid… So here I am,” she added.

Stroh has not specified the exact timeline of the affair, but the allegations surfaced just five days after Prinsloo confirmed her pregnancy. Instagram post amid heavy speculation.

Earlier this month, the Namibian model was caught showing off her budding baby bump while having lunch with Levine in Santa Barbara.

The couple were spotted together just over a month after they were spotted celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary in Maui.

Levine was once almost as famous for his array of model girlfriends as he was for his music and sex appeal before he tied the knot with Prinsloo in 2014.

Until he married the Namibian model in a romantic ceremony in Cabo San Lucas in July 2014, Levine was the ultimate playboy with a dating career that included Victoria’s Secret models Anne Vyalitsana and Nina Agdal, as well as a controversial affair with Jessica Simpson.

The couple now have two daughters Dusty Rose, four, and Gio Grace, three, and founded tequila brand Calirosa in 2021.

According to Sumner, Levine revealed he is expecting his third child with Prinsloo early next year

Levine married the Namibian model in a romantic private ceremony in Cabo San Lucas in 2014. Six years later, Prinsloo revealed her never-before-seen wedding dress (photo) on Instagram

The couple (pictured in 2018) have two daughters Dusty Rose, four, and Gio Grace, three

Prior to Sumner’s revelations, the couple appeared to be in one of the strongest marriages in show business, but fissures have been forming in recent weeks.

In May, the couple sold their 10-bedroom, 14-bathroom home worth $51 million in Pacific Palisades, California.

Last month, the couple went to Maui, Hawaii, for their eighth wedding anniversary, but Levine was not seen at all while Prinsloo was photographed gloomy and alone on the beach.

Neither has posted a recent photo of the other on social media: Prinsloo last appeared on Levine’s page on February 25 in . a photo with the caption ‘Let’s ride’ to promote their tequila.