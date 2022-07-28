Instagram is planning to DOUBLE the amount of ‘recommended’ content by the end of 2023

If, like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, you’re not a fan of the new Instagram feed, which promotes short videos known as Reels of people you don’t follow, then you’ll be disappointed to hear that it’s going to get worse.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Instagram owner Meta, has announced that the company plans to “more than double” the amount of “recommended” content in users’ feeds by the end of next year.

During a conversation with investors on Wednesday, Zuckerberg revealed that about 15 percent of the content shown to an Instagram user on their feed is currently recommended by the algorithm.

By the end of 2023, Zuckerberg says that number should rise to more than 30 percent, meaning you’ll end up seeing even more posts from people and accounts you don’t know.

The move is unlikely to be popular after the rollout of the increasingly video-centric feed led some users to accuse the app of “trying to look like TikTok.”

It appears that Instagram (pictured left) has taken note of TikTok’s successful format (pictured right) and is copying the vertical feed as part of a “new, immersive viewing experience”

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner led the movement to ‘Make Instagram Instagram Again’. The pair expressed distaste for the new redesign of the app that is similar to TikTok

Instagram announced in May that it has begun testing a “new, immersive viewing experience,” where both photos and videos are presented vertically within the main feed.

“We’re moving Instagram to a place where video is a bigger part of the home experience,” Instagram head Adam Mosseri said at the time.

‘Where the content is more immersive – it takes up more of the screen – where a higher proportion of Feed are recommendations, things we think you might like, but you’ve never heard of, and where you’ll learn more control the experience.’

The test is slowly expanding, with more and more users starting to see the new-style feed when they update their apps.

However, earlier this week, Kylie Jenner, the most followed woman on Instagram, and her older sister Kim Kardashian hit back, with a story calling on the company to “make Instagram Instagram again.”

The story suggests that the sisters would rather see Instagram return to the origins of photo sharing rather than video sharing.

“Stop trying to be a tiktok, I just want to see cute pictures of my friends,” reads part of the post.

Mosseri is pictured with Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta. Meta now owns Instagram

Mosseri admitted in a Twitter message on Tuesday that the changes to the app are “not good yet”, but emphasized that they are necessary and remain.

“I want to be clear, we will continue to support photos,” he said.

“That said, to be honest, I do believe that more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time.”

Mosseri said this shift is happening in response to user behavior.

“We need to lean into that shift as we continue to support photos,” he added.

However, critics have bombarded the Instagram manager with pleas to stop the urge for video and return Instagram to its simple image origins.

Chrissy Teigen replied simply, ‘We don’t want to make videos Adam lol’.

About recommendations, Mosseri said they are “an effective and important way to help creators reach more people.”

“Creators are so important to the future of Instagram and we want to make sure they are successful and get all the credit they deserve,” he said.

However, users claim that they are tired of getting messages pushed from strangers and that they only want to see their contacts.

Musician and actor Simon Curtis said: “It feels like Facebook now – an ugly Frankenstein monster of an app, where old people go to get ads, get ripped off and get confused.”

Interior designer and HGTV star Laurie March commented, “I wish there was room for us to just use Instagram the way we want, instead of getting us so many suggestions.

‘Show us pictures! No videos unless I want them. And why are you hiding our friends from *discovery*? More is not always more. A growth mindset ruins things.’

Author Roxane Gay tweeted: ‘It sucks now. Stop trying to be TikTok. I don’t want to make videos.’

And journalist Sali Hughes said: ‘What’s the point of following people if you’re constantly forced to be fed accounts you don’t follow at the expense of those you do? And the tools to stop that just don’t work. It’s now a video dump.’

The launch of the new vertical feed comes after Instagram urged its users to stop publishing TikTok videos on the short video platform Reels earlier this year.

The company said it wants to focus on original content, giving creators the tools they need to publish directly to Reels and “make sure the credit goes to those who deserve it.”

Instagram originally announced plans to de-rank watermarked clips from other video platforms, such as TikTok, in February 2021.

A Meta spokesperson told DailyMail.com at the time, “We’re not the only platform doing this, and we’re doing it in an effort to make our recommendations the best experience for our community.”