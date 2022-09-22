Instagram is DOWN: Hundreds of thousands of users worldwide cannot access their accounts

Instagram is down for hundreds of thousands of users worldwide as many are unable to log into their accounts on the app and website.

The outage began around 11:45 a.m. ET and affects users in the US, South America, Asia and Europe – among other regions.

It’s not clear what triggered the errors, but users say they can’t access their accounts, and if they can, the feed won’t load — and this affects the app for both iOS and Android.

Many users are frustrated by the outage, underscoring the fact that such events seem to happen regularly.

Instagram is down for hundreds of thousands of users worldwide as many are unable to log into their accounts on the app and website

Many users have flocked to Twitter to see if others are having problems with Instagram, as they found tens of thousands of tweets complaining about the outage.

One Twitter user wrote: “HEY HERE WE GO AGAIN.”

This may be referring to the many outages that the social media platform is experiencing.

Many users are frustrated by the outage, underscoring the fact that such events seem to happen regularly

The outage started around 11:45 a.m. ET and affects users worldwide. Many people flocked to Twitter to share their frustrations with the social media platform not working properly

Some users can access their accounts but say their messages are taking longer to load or not loading at all.

And others report that the feed is not refreshing.

It is not known when the problems will be fixed. DailyMail.com has contacted Instagram.

As the world deals with the current disruption, the social media platform is currently being blacklisted by Iranian leaders – along with WhatsApp.

Internet watchdog NetBlocks revealed that officials on Wednesday restricted access to Meta platforms amid protests over the death of a woman in police custody, residents and the Internet.

As the world deals with the current disruption, the social media platform is currently being blacklisted by Iranian leaders – along with WhatsApp. This is due to protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested

Internet watchdog NetBlocks revealed that officials on Wednesday restricted access to Meta platforms amid protests over the death of a woman in police custody, residents and the Internet

Last week’s death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police in Tehran for ‘improper dress’, has sparked anger over issues including freedom in the Islamic Republic and an economy reeling under sanctions.

NetBlocks also reported a ‘nationwide loss of connectivity’ on Iran’s mail-mobile phone provider and another company’s network.

WhatsApp’s servers have been disrupted at several ISPs, hours after Instagram’s services were blocked, London-based NetBlocks said.

The group’s data shows an almost total blackout of internet service in parts of Kurdistan province in western Iran since Monday, while the capital Tehran and other parts of the country have also suffered disruptions since Friday, when the protests first broke out.

Two residents of Tehran and southern Iran said they could only send text and not pictures on WhatsApp, and that Instagram appeared to be completely blocked.