Instagram influencer, 18, faces six years in jail for ‘extremist activity’ in Putin’s Russia

A brave 18-year-old fashion influencer in Russia faces six years in prison after her Instagram account was branded ‘extremist activity’.

Veronika Loginova has 556,000 followers on the social media platform and risks jail time despite not posting political content.

She was accused by the Kuntsevskaya Public Prosecutor’s Office of “extremism” by “taking actions to lure users to social networks Facebook and Instagram”.

In March, a court in Russia banned Facebook and Instagram for “performing extremist activities.”

The country also cracked down on protesters and news broadcasters after the invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Loginova posted to Instagram in tears saying she wouldn’t let the threat of jail stop her from using her account

Loginova tearfully posted on Instagram: “Every day prosecutors can come to your house.

“I never touched politics and now I risk six years in prison… for running Instagram.”

‘Good morning, you woke up in Russia. And although we don’t talk about such things, I speak anyway.’

Two prosecutors arrived at Loginova’s home, claiming her Instagram and YouTube audience of more than 1.1 million means she’s “standing out too much.”

Speaking about the realities of life in Russia, the fashion influencer said: ‘Anyone can get a visit from police or prosecutors and be told there is a threat of six years in prison for using Instagram’

The 18-year-old took to her Instagram account to question the assumptions: ‘Really? I? An 18-year-old fashion blogger?

‘An entrepreneur, creator of my own clothing brand that pays taxes to her own country?

“Someone who posts about mental health and has never touched on a political agenda on her blog?

‘Yes. There you go. You live, you take beautiful pictures, you build a business, you help people, you don’t touch anyone.

Veronika Loginova, 18, has 556,000 followers on Instagram after starting her account when she was just 15

“But you live in Russia, and among a million bloggers they come to you. What should I do now? Quit Instagram? fleeing Russia? Sue?

The successful beauty and fashion influencer started her accounts when she was just 15 and has been building her following ever since.

She swore she wouldn’t be shocked by the threat.

“I’m going to get to the bottom of it and discuss it here,” she posted on Instagram.

‘Fortunately, I have support in the form of people who understand that this is not normal. This is completely twisted and I want as many people as possible to know this story.

“So I’m asking anyone who has a voice, anyone who has even one follower to share it, and say this is NOT normal.”

Russian elites still eagerly use Instagram. Defense Minister Ksenia Shoigu’s daughter (pictured with her father) uses Instagram but keeps it in private mode

Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, wife of Putin’s high profile spokesman Dmitry Peskov (pictured together), is also an avid user of Instagram and has not been threatened with jail time

Russia has now created its own equivalent of the social media app – called ‘Rossgram’ – but Instagram is still popular among elites and can be accessed via a VPN.

There is no record of Kremlin Instagramers being persecuted under Putin’s draconian laws.

Recently, topless beach photos of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s 31-year-old daughter, Ksenia, were shared on the platform by her lover, sports blogger Alexey Stolyarov, 32.

The Defense Minister’s daughter, Ksenia Shoigu, also uses Instagram but keeps it private.

Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, wife of Putin’s high profile spokesman Dmitry Peskov, is also an avid user of Instagram and has not been threatened with jail time.